Course Descriptions

Course hours may vary due to program requirements

AT-101 Shop Fundamentals

(3 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in automotive shop safety, tool identification, measurements and restoration of threads.

AT-102 Engine Repair

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in automobile engine and oil types and purposes, how to disassemble/reassemble complete engines and identify cooling system components.

AT-104 Brake Systems

(5 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in the identification of automobile brake systems.

AT-106 Vehicle Service/Maintenance

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the servicing of automobiles including checking/changing of fluids, identifying tire wear and basic automobile care.

AT-203 Electrical/Electronics I

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in charging and starting systems including repairing and/or replacing batteries, starters, generators and alternators.

AT-205 Steering/Suspension II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the repair and maintenance of an automobile's chassis and suspension systems ranging from lubrication to linkage, ball joints and shocks.

AT-207 Engine Performance I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in fuel, engine and exhaust systems and their relationship to engine performance.

AT-208 PA Vehicle Safety Certification

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Inspection Code and preparation for certification in the inspection of Class I vehicles.

AT-303 Electrical/Electronics II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the diagnosis and repair of the automobile charging system. (Prerequisite: AT-203 Electrical/Electronics I)

AT-307 Engine Performance II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in troubleshooting the fuel system, computerized engine controls and exhaust systems of the automobile. (Prerequisite: AT-207 Engine Performance I)

AT-309 Manual Drive Train & Axles

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the servicing of standard and/or automatic transmissions, clutch service, U-Joint and axle bearings.

AT-311 Practical Automotive Technology Operations

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in service writing skills, labor operations, estimating, customer relations and job site preparedness skills.

BE-11 Microsoft Office Suite

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides introductory instruction in and application of Microsoft Office Suite including MS Outlook, Word, Excel, and Publisher.

BE-13 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology I

(3 credits )

Course provides instruction in medical terminology and anatomy and physiology of the human body to including spelling, root words, suffixes, prefixes, and definitions relating to the integration and function of muscular, circulatory, nervous, and respiratory systems including cellular composition.

BE-14 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology II

(3 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in medical terminology and anatomy and physiology of the human body including word components and their application to the digestive, urinary, musculoskeletal, nervous, lymphatic, cardiovascular, and integumentary systems. (Prerequisite: BE-13 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology I)





BE-18 Machine Transcription

(3 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in transcription.

BE-19 Medical Transcription

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use of transcription devices to transcribe healthcare dictation and prepare patient care documents. (Prerequisite: BE-18 Machine Transcription, BE-14 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology II)

BE-20 Medical Office Procedures

(3 credits)

This introductory course provides instruction in the history of medicine, professional behavior in the medical office, office environment and daily operations in a medical office, telephone techniques, scheduling appointments manually and by computer, healthcare law and ethics.

BE-21 Accounting I

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in accounting concepts and principles as applied to business.

BE-23 Records Management

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in filing rules which pertain to cards and correspondence in alphabetic, geographic and numeric filing systems.

BE-24 Office Applications

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in office procedures including business transactions, the operation and maintenance of office equipment and telephone techniques.

BE-29 Keyboarding

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in use of the keyboard with an emphasis on speed and accuracy.

BE-33 Word Processing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the concepts and application of word/information processing.

BE-35 Effective Business Presentations

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the basics of presentation concepts including how to plan, develop, and give a presentation. (Prerequisite: BE-33 Word Processing)

BE-38 Spreadsheet Applications

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use and design of electronic spreadsheets, databases and graphics.

BE-42 Medical Insurance Billing & Coding

(3 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction on the Patient Health Record, the framework of a medical charting system, the use of an Electronic Health Record (EHR). (Prerequisite: BE-20 Medical Office Procedures)

BE-44 Basic Computer Applications

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in Microsoft Office Applications and Microsoft Windows.

BE-47 Medical Insurance Billing & Coding

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in insurance form preparation for Medicare and Medicaid including universal claim forms used by Blue Shield, private and nonprofit insurance agencies and workers compensation insurance applying ICD-10 CM and CPT coding system. (Prerequisite: BE-42 Introduction to Billing & Coding)

BE-48 Computerized Medical Office

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use of an integrated medical practice management and electronic health record system (PM/EHR) in a medical office setting. Students will learn the general flow of information in a medical office and the required software tasks across the total patient encounter. (Prerequisite: BE-42 Introduction to Billing & Coding)

BE-49 Medical Office Assistant Procedures

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in CPR, basic first aid, vital signs, basic electro-cardiography and patient preparation. In addition, students will review previously introduced competencies in preparation to sit for the Certified Medical Administration Assistant exam with National Healthcareer Association.

BE-52 Customer Service

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in psychological principles that influence the behavior of people, and principles of providing excellent customer service.

BE-100 Applied Administrative Skills

(3 credits)

Course provides instructions in the independent application of administrative skills including office procedures, records management, word/information processing, and the maintenance and production of documents, spreadsheets, and databases.

BR-9 Welding/Brazing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in tools, equipment and the techniques used in arch, oxyacetylene welding and burning.

BR-102 Facility Maintenance

(8 credits)

Course provides instruction in safety, identification and operation of tools and equipment and the basics of building and grounds maintenance including mowers, snow removal equipment, and lawn/landscape installation and maintenance.

BR-103 Mechanical Maintenance I

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in safety, operation and maintenance of tools and power equipment used in building and grounds maintenance.

BR-201 Building Repair

(8 credits)

Course provides instruction in safety, tools/equipment and materials used in maintenance and repairs to the interior of a building including masonry, electricity, carpentry, plumbing, painting, and the cleaning of commercial facilities.

BR-203 Mechanical Maintenance II

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the maintenance, diagnosis and repair of common problems found in residential and commercial heating ventilation and air conditioning equipment. (Prerequisite: BR-103 Mechanical Maintenance I)

BR-301 Building Maintenance Applications

(8 credits)

Course provides instruction in the identification and resolution of building maintenance problems.

BR-302 Building Maintenance Operations

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the skills needed for labor operations, customer relations and workplace procedures. Students participate in workplace experiences through practicums.

CA-010 Careers in Food Service

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in types of restaurants, institutional establishments and career opportunities in the food service industry.

CA-020 Career Prep: Self-Awareness and Career Goals

(3 credits)

Course provides work readiness instruction to help students develop the skills needed for employment in their chosen field of study including developing self-awareness, developing and achieving goals, managing time and stress and modeling professional behavior.

CA-060 Introduction to Preparation & Service of Food

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in pre-preparation, basic preparation and serving/portioning of food.

CA-100 Foods I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction for entry-level practical preparation of food including pre-preparation of ingredients and preparing, portioning, and serving stocks, soup, sandwiches, meats, seafood, breakfast items, salads/salad dressings, vegetables and potatoes/pasta/rice.

CA-101 Tools and Stationary Equipment

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the identification and safe use of tools and stationary equipment.

CA-102 Weights and Measures/Recipe Conversion

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and application in the use of scales, volume measuring devices and conversion of formulas and recipes.

CA-105 Baking I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the preparation of pies, cakes, rolls, breads, pastries and quick breads.

CA-107 Career Prep: Soft Skills, Teamwork and Leadership

(3 credits)

Course provides work readiness instruction to help students develop the skills needed for employment in their chosen field of study including managing interpersonal conflict, nonverbal communication, and working productively in a team.

CA-113 Culinary Nutrition

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the principles of nutrition including identifying and utilizing nutrition, storage, the use and issuing of documents and mathematical computations.

CA-119 Food Service Math

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in Food Service Math principles necessary for advanced/supervisory/management Culinary Arts personnel including math principles, operational procedures, budget management and purchasing.

CA-125 Technical Communications for Food Service Professionals

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction and practical applications in the area of communications in the culinary field.

CA-135 Food Sanitation and Safety

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in food service sanitation and safety including the identification and application of proper food sanitation and safety practices including ServSafe Sanitation Certification training.

CA-200 Foods II

(3 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in the preparation and serving of food items. (Prerequisite: CA-100 Foods I)

CA-204 Marketing and Menu Writing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the principles of menu writing and marketing.

CA-205 Table Service

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and application in the principles of table service.

CA-206 Supervisory Management

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in the principles and techniques necessary to manage personnel, budgets and purchasing.

CA-207 Career Prep: Employment Readiness

(3 credits)

Course provides work readiness instruction to help students develop the skills needed for employment in their chosen field of study including developing a portfolio, preparing resumes and cover letters, job search and application, and interviewing.

CA-208 Baking II

(5 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in bakeshop production. (Prerequisite: CA-105 Baking I)

CA-209 Cooking Practicum

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and the supervised application of culinary arts techniques for maximizing occupational competence.

CA-300 Foods III

(3 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction and application of techniques for food preparation. (Prerequisite: CA-200 Foods II)

CS-2 Computer Architecture I

(3 credits)

Course provides an introduction into the theory of computer systems operations and the integration of computer components.

CS-3 Intro to Web Development

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction on the foundations of web page design using the fundamental building blocks of HTML and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets).

CS-4 Computer Architecture II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the practical application and operations of computer systems operation and the integration of computer components. (Prerequisite: CS-2 Computer Architecture I)

CS-8 Practicum

(3 credits)

This work-based learning experience course provides instruction and application of AST Networking Technology curriculum and theory through hands-on experience in field service work as it applies to the computer and networking market.

CS-11 Operating Systems I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in operating systems used for microcomputers.

CS-12 Operating Systems II

(3 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in microcomputer operating systems. (Prerequisite: CS-11 Operating Systems I)

CS-13 Computing Essentials

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction on the overall foundation of computers and information technology and how to apply it in today's business, including people, privacy, ethics, and environment.

CS-14 Networking Fundamentals I

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction on the fundamentals of networks, including types of networks, network models, protocols, architecture, media, and topologies.

CS-15 Network Fundamentals II

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction on the fundamentals of networks, including servers and services fundamentals, networking services, security, and network management. (Prerequisite: CS-14 Network Fundamentals I)

CS-16 Network Infrastructure I

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the technology supporting LAN, WAN, MAN, Wi-Fi, and Telecommunication PBX Telcom Systems.

CS-17 Server Technology

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the working knowledge of Windows Server Architecture, Active Directory Services, Security Services, Network Services, Availability Services, File and Print Services and Application Services.

CS-18 Emerging Technologies

(3 credits)

Course examines technologies of the past, the evolution of technologies, and investigates new technologies in the networking and telecommunications fields.

CS-19 Network Infrastructure II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in Hyper-V and other virtualization technologies as well as Clouds and Active Directory. (Prerequisite: CS-16 Network Infrastructure I)

MA-80 Practical Mathematics

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in basic applied mathematics.

MA-90 Foundations of Mathematics

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in the four basic operations, writing and solving fractions and mixed number problems, decimals, rates, ratios, and percentages.

MA-101 Pre-Algebra

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in writing and solving fractions and mixed number problems, decimals and integer usage and algebraic expressions including an introduction to linear equations and their applications, exponents, and variation.

MM-108 Materials Handling Equipment I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in non-powered materials handling equipment, lifting techniques, body mechanics and building physical stamina.

MM-115 Inventory, Shipping, Receiving and Picking (ISRP) 1

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in inventory, shipping, receiving, picking, computer application programs, inventory control systems, warehouse location systems, cycle counting, material handling, receiving records, coding of products, processing transactions, interpreting reports, order processing and completion, invoicing, packaging for shipment, customer service and safety procedures.

MM-208 Materials Handling Equipment II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and the application of powered materials handling equipment including safety and efficient operating procedures. (Prerequisite: MM-108 Materials Handling Equipment I)

MM-215 Inventory, Shipping, Receiving and Picking (ISRP) II

(5 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in inventory, shipping, receiving, and picking to include the preparation and interpretation of forms and documents, computer application programs, math applications, filing systems, automatic identification, individualized customizing of services, problem-solving, and hazardous materials identification. (Prerequisite: MM-115 ISRP I).

MM-222 Picking, Packing & Shipping (PPS)

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in retail fulfillment and industrial purchasing, picking items from inventory, packing orders, and transportation methods to deliver products.

NA-11 Introduction to Health Care

(45.8 hours)

Course provides instruction in the legal and ethical standards of care, communication styles, emergency procedures, infection control and maintaining the rights and dignity of residents.

NA-12 Personal Care & Basic Nursing Skills

(156.2 hours)

Course provides instruction in basic nutrition, therapeutic diets, an overview of common geriatric population diseases and maintaining residents' basic needs.

NA-13 Principles of Restorative Care

(28 hours)

Course provides instruction in range of motion, promoting independence, body mechanics, transfer techniques, adaptive equipment and rehabilitation skills.

NA-14 Mental Health/Social Service Needs

(22 hours)

Course provides instruction in the aging process, helping residents maintain independence, age-appropriate activities and providing services to residents with cognitive impairments.

NA-15 Clinical Training

(96 hours)

Course provides instruction in directed practice in a nursing home setting.

RD-1 Equipment & Pricing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the maintenance and use of retail equipment including counter equipment, vending machines and price marking tools.

RD-14 E-Commerce

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in entry-level business activities via the Internet. Business activities include purchasing, selling, promoting, product research, competition research and customer service. Students will learn the pros and cons of "e-retailing" and be made aware of career opportunities in this fast-growing retail field.

RS-01 Business Communications

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in communication practices, electronic communication including business e-mail and attachments, routine business correspondence, positive, informative, negative, persuasive messages.

RS-02 Personal Finance

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction to make informed, responsible financial decisions related to career, taxes, budgeting, banking, saving, credit, renting/buying a home, buying a vehicle, property and liability insurance, and consumer protection.

RS-06 Public Speaking

(3 credits)

Applied general education course provides instruction in the fundamentals of speech preparation and presentation.

WT-101 Welding Fundamentals I

(5 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of the basic principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes.

WT-102 Safety in Welding

(3 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of welding hazards, safety equipment, ventilation, welding in confined spaces, and safety precautions and specifications.

WT-103 Fabrication Math I

(5 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of basic math skills.

WT-104 Economics of Welding

(3 credits)

Economics of Welding - In this course, participants will learn to identify, measure, and manage the costs of production in order to reduce expenses and ensure the quality of the manufacturing process.

WT-201 Welding Fundamentals II

(5 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of the principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes. (Prerequisite: WT-101 Welding Fundamentals 1)



WT-202 Understanding Welding Symbols

(3 credits)

Course is an in-depth look into the A2.4:2012 Standard Symbols for Welding, Brazing, and Nondestructive Examination; the standard established to specify welding, brazing, and nondestructive examination information by means of symbols.

WT-203 Fabrication Math II

(5 credits)

Course builds upon the lessons learned in Fabrication Math I. (Prerequisite: WT-103 Fabrication Math I)



WT-204 Metallurgy I

(3 credits)

Course is an introduction to the concepts required to understand the metallurgical techniques that allow welding professionals to accurately design, produce, and inspect welds.

WT-301 Welding Fundamentals III

(5 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of brazing and soldering. Students will learn the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized brazing and soldering processes. (Prerequisite: WT-201 Welding Fundamentals II)



WT-302 Destructive Testing

(3 credits)

Course content in destructive testing is an essential part of ensuring the integrity and performance of the welds used to manufacture everything from cars, planes, and ships to bridges, buildings, and pipelines.

WT-303 Science of Nondestructive Testing

(3 credits)

A survey course that is designed to explain the process and break down the science behind five of the most common nondestructive tests used in the welding industry.

WT-304 Metallurgy II

(3 credits)

Course builds on the fundamental principles described in Metallurgy I to provide a basic understanding of the nature of metals. (Prerequisite: WT-204 Metallurgy I)