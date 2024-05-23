Student Transition Readiness into Vocation and Education

The fall 2022 session will focus on post-secondary readiness in the areas of: assistive technology, personal management/independence and post-secondary readiness. The twelve-week, online, virtual classes will assist students in gaining the necessary information, resources and skills needed to take the next steps into planning their future career choices.
- Eligible students must be active customers of BBVS.
- Program is available at no cost to eligible students who will be enrolled in 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year.
- Focus areas include assistive technology, personal management/independence and employable skill sets.
- Classes will be held utilizing Microsoft Teams.
- Students should have the ability to independently access and actively participate in the classes each week.
Contact BBVS
Contact your local BBVS District Office Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor or email BBVS's VR Specialist for Program Development.
|Altoona
|866-695-7673
|Erie
|866-521-5073
|Harrisburg
|866-375-8264
|Philadelphia
|866-631-3892
|Pittsburgh
|866-412-4072
|Wilkes-Barre
|866-227-4163