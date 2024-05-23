Skip to agency navigation
    Student Transition Readiness into Vocation and Education

    The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation’s Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) offers STRIVE ON, Student Transition Readiness into Vocation and Education. STRIVE ON is an opportunity to interact in a virtual environment with peers with visual impairments, create relationships, get to know yourself and explore your capabilities in a fun and interactive setting.

    STRIVE On logo

    The fall 2022 session will focus on post-secondary readiness in the areas of: assistive technology, personal management/independence and post-secondary readiness. The twelve-week, online, virtual classes will assist students in gaining the necessary information, resources and skills needed to take the next steps into planning their future career choices.

    • Eligible students must be active customers of BBVS.
    • Program is available at no cost to eligible students who will be enrolled in 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year.
    • Focus areas include assistive technology, personal management/independence and employable skill sets.
    • Classes will be held utilizing Microsoft Teams.
    • Students should have the ability to independently access and actively participate in the classes each week.

    Contact BBVS

    Contact your local BBVS District Office Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor or email BBVS's VR Specialist for Program Development. 

    Altoona     866-695-7673
    ​Erie     866-521-5073
    Harrisburg     866-375-8264
    Philadelphia  866-631-3892
    Pittsburgh  866-412-4072
    Wilkes-Barre     866-227-4163

    Grace Fontanez, VR Specialist for Program Development

    Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services 1130 12th Ave, Suite 300 Altoona, PA 16601

    Email

    Email Us

    Phone

    814-949-7954