Shapiro Administration Invests $4.8 Million to Boost Job Quality for Direct Care Workers Who Support Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the allocation of more than $4.8 million in Direct Care Worker Job Quality (DCWJQ) grants for programming to improve workplaces and job quality for Pennsylvania’s direct care workers. With this funding, nine Pennsylvania organizations will develop and implement programs that increase wages, assist career advancement, and address challenges unique to the direct care workforce.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in Pennsylvania workers, and these grants are a big step in the right direction toward better working conditions for direct care workers who provide support and compassion to older residents and individuals with disabilities who need additional support to accomplish tasks in their everyday lives,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “By investing in direct care workers, the quality of care they provide to customers increases, and the contribution to their communities multiplies, creating a stronger Commonwealth for us all.”

This round of DCW funding showcases Governor Josh Shapiro’s continued commitment to addressing job quality for direct care workers, direct care employers, and the individuals they serve – all vital to strengthening the workforce and enhancing the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

Governor Shapiro has proposed $483 million in federal and state funding to provide more resources for home and community-based service providers so they can increase the average starting salary from approximately $15/hour to $17/hour ensuring they are able to pay competitive rates to attract and retain the qualified staff who provide these essential services.

The Governor’s proposal also outlines a plan to eliminate the emergency waiting list for services for adults and reduce barriers to care for thousands of Pennsylvanians over the next several years. The proposal includes a $78 million investment in federal and state funds to serve an additional 1,500 Pennsylvanians with ID/A currently on the waitlist in the next fiscal year. This comes after the Governor’s 2023-24 budget secured $17.49 million to help an additional 850 Pennsylvanians with ID/A get off waitlists for home and community-based services.

A top priority during his first year in office, Governor Shapiro allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to increase wages for more than 55,000 direct care workers and developed a new worker registry and training programs for home-based care workers.

Bucks County Workforce Development Board (Bucks County) - $600,000

The Direct Care Advocacy, Collaboration, and Training Program will address the demand for direct care workers through a multifaceted approach with stakeholders committed to making industry improvements through advocacy, talent pipeline creation, upskilling/reskilling employees, and promoting career development training.

Family Caregivers Network (Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Chester, Northampton, and Lehigh counties) - $70,369

The Family Caregivers Network (FCN) will establish a Caregiver Academy to provide advanced training in bodily systems, disease management, safety, and personal wellness. Additional advanced education, training, and certifications (Dementia/Alzheimer’s Specialist, Parkinson’s Specialist, Nutrition Specialist) will be offered for career advancement.

Pennsylvania State University (Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Franklin, and York counties) - $595,490

Penn State Harrisburg and the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania (CILCP) will develop, demonstrate, and evaluate strategies to improve the quality of direct care jobs in the South Central Pennsylvania region. Other partners include regional healthcare providers, and the South-Central Pennsylvania Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (PREP), a regional consortium of workforce, economic, and community development organizations in the region designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Work Well (statewide) - $595,549

The Direct Care Workers Enrichment Program through Work Well will improve job satisfaction for workers, leading to increased wages, and a decrease in direct care worker stress, resulting in employee satisfaction and improved retention. Training opportunities will be provided to prepare employees for specialty and industry-recognized certifications through a new registered apprenticeship program.

The Foundation of the Lancaster Chamber (Lancaster County with workforce attracted from Dauphin, Berks, Lebanon, and York counties) - $600,000

The Talent for Tomorrow initiative will use the Talent Pipeline Management© (TPM©) model, (developed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation) to identify and analyze job demand across direct care occupations. This process will strengthen internal and external talent pipelines and align partnerships with preferred providers of talent throughout Lancaster County’s 13 postsecondary institutions, providing training and educational support to current employees seeking advancement, provide employer-partnered career pathways into in-demand direct care occupations, and explore ways to expose K-12 students to this arena.

Pennsylvania Homecare Association (York, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties) - $600,000

PHA Direct Care Worker Mentorship and Training Program will create a direct care worker mentorship and training program, identifying new applicants and incumbent direct care workers seeking employment and/or skill advancement. Workers will complete paid training and have access to mentorship programs with training partners to become employed as direct care workers and home health aides. The program will utilize rural healthcare partners and a web-based training platform.

CareWide Employment Services (York, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Carbon, Monroe, and Susquehanna counties) - $600,000

CareWide, LLC’s Direct Care Worker Grant will provide homecare agencies with direct care workers who have completed rigorous hands-on training, competency exams, and certifications in CPR/AED and first aid. Prioritizing recruitment, training and placement of applicants/direct care workers from underserved communities will be done through PA CareerLink®, NAACP, Scranton Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Division, and other community outreach groups.

PA Frontline Healthcare Training, Inc. (statewide) - $558,952

The Specialized Training as a Means to Improve Outcomes project addresses the direct care worker shortage by providing training, reimbursement for training, and training completion bonuses. Direct care workers will be able to participate in four specialized trainings (aging and physical disabilities; cognitive, mental, and behavioral impairments; diabetes care; and, sensory disabilities), as well as a 16-hour module to address any knowledge gaps. Opportunities for career advancement are available after training completion.

The SEIU HCPA Training and Education Fund (Clarion, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Juniata, Mifflin, Montgomery, Perry, Philadelphia, Venango, Warren, and Washington counties) - $598,632

The Improving Direct Care Worker Job Quality at CILs Through Core and Specialized Training program will provide training to approximately 250 Direct Care Workers, improving overall job quality through upskilling, creating career pathways and reinforcing the pool of direct care workers.

