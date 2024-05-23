The Bureau of State-Operated Facilities is responsible for the fiscal and program planning, management and oversight of all state operated Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs) for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, including the health and safety of all persons living there.
This Bureau is also responsible for the planning and placement of individuals transitioning from the state operated ICFs to the community in collaboration with the Bureau of Community Services.
PA State Center Locations
Ebensburg Center is a licensed intermediate care facility in Cambria County that provides supports to people with Intellectual Disabilities. The people living at Ebensburg Center receive support in many aspects of life, including activities of daily living, recreation, vocational service, habilitative treatment, and health management.
- Contact Information
Nicole Ferrebee-Phillips, Director
4501 Admiral Peary Highway
P.O. Box 600
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: 814-472-0200
Selinsgrove Center is a state-owned intermediate care facility located on 254 acres of land, centrally located in Snyder County, just outside the borough of Selinsgrove. The people who reside at Selinsgrove Center have varying levels of intellectual disabilities which require extensive supports with daily living, social skills, medical care, and vocational training.
- Contact Information
Amy Frederick, Director
1000 Route 522
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
Phone: 570-372-5601
Contact the Bureau
- Phone: 717-425-5686
Director
Kevin Dressler
Health and Welfare Building
Harrisburg, PA 17105