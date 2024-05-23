Skip to agency navigation
    Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)

    Bureau of State-Operated Facilities

    The Bureau of State-Operated Facilities is responsible for the fiscal and program planning, management and oversight of all state operated Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs) for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, including the health and safety of all persons living there. 

    This Bureau is also responsible for the planning and placement of individuals transitioning from the state operated ICFs to the community in collaboration with the Bureau of Community Services.

    PA State Center Locations

    Learn More about PA State Centers

    Ebensburg Center is a licensed intermediate care facility in Cambria County that provides supports to people with Intellectual Disabilities. The people living at Ebensburg Center receive support in many aspects of life, including activities of daily living, recreation, vocational service, habilitative treatment, and health management.

    • Contact Information
      Nicole Ferrebee-Phillips,       Director
      4501 Admiral Peary Highway
      P.O. Box 600
      Ebensburg, PA 15931
      Phone: 814-472-0200
    Learn More About Ebensburg

    Selinsgrove Center is a state-owned intermediate care facility located on 254 acres of land, centrally located in Snyder County, just outside the borough of Selinsgrove. The people who reside at Selinsgrove Center have varying levels of intellectual disabilities which require extensive supports with daily living, social skills, medical care, and vocational training.

    • Contact Information
      Amy Frederick,       Director
      1000 Route 522
      Selinsgrove, PA 17870
      Phone: 570-372-5601

      Contact the Bureau

      Director

      Kevin Dressler
      Health and Welfare Building
      Harrisburg, PA 17105 