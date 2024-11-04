Collegeville, PA – Joseph Terra, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, reported that inmate Shaun Harden, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell on November 1, 2024. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Harden was pronounced deceased at 6:29 a.m.

Harden was serving a 4-to-10-year sentence for Aggravated Indecent Assault Of A Child Cc3125b on a Greene County conviction. He arrived at SCI Phoenix on October 31, 2024.

In accordance with policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The deceased's next-of-kin has been notified.

