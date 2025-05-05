Use Tax for Salvage Vehicle Purchases

You may owe Pennsylvania use tax if you bought a salvage vehicle and sales tax was not collected at the time of purchase.

Pennsylvania has a six percent use tax plus one percent additional local use tax for Allegheny County or plus two percent additional local use tax for Philadelphia County.

You must pay tax on:

The full purchase price of the salvage vehicle including delivery fees, or

The fair market value of a vehicle kept after an insurance total-loss settlement where tax was not collected.

If tax wasn’t collected at purchase, you must file a use tax return and make payment via the department's Online Use Tax Return tool by visiting myPATH at mypath.pa.gov and selecting the link to File a Use Tax Return, located in the Returns panel.