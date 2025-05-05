Use Tax for Salvage Vehicle Purchases

Overview
You may owe Pennsylvania use tax if you bought a salvage vehicle and sales tax was not collected at the time of purchase.
Pennsylvania has a six percent use tax plus one percent additional local use tax for Allegheny County or plus two percent additional local use tax for Philadelphia County.
You must pay tax on:
- The full purchase price of the salvage vehicle including delivery fees, or
- The fair market value of a vehicle kept after an insurance total-loss settlement where tax was not collected.
If tax wasn’t collected at purchase, you must file a use tax return and make payment via the department's Online Use Tax Return tool by visiting myPATH at mypath.pa.gov and selecting the link to File a Use Tax Return, located in the Returns panel.
Receiving a Notice
PennDOT and the Department of Revenue work together to notify taxpayers when use tax on salvage vehicles are owed and have not been directly reported by the purchaser or seller.
You can file your return and make payment at mypath.pa.gov by selecting the link to File a Use Tax Return, located in the Returns panel.
Contact Us
For questions about salvage vehicle tax requirements, call (717) 214-7287.