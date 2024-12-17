Skip to agency navigation
    ADA Grievance Form

    If you want to file a grievance with the State Police regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act / Section 504 of The Rehabilitation Act of 1973, follow the directions below.

    Filing a grievance

    Contact the State Police Equality and Inclusion Office at 717-787-7220 or by email if you require accommodations or an alternative means to file a complaint.

    To file a grievance online, complete the form below.

    Grievant information

    Alternate contact person (other than grievant) information

    Alleged violation information

    Preferred method of contact and accommodations