Pittsburgh Physician Appointed to Human Relations Commission

​News for Immediate Release

Harrisburg – Chairman Gerald S. Robinson today announced the appointment of Dr. Radheshyam M. Agrawal, MD, to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.



“Dr. Agrawal brings fresh perspective and decades of dedicated public service to our work enforcing non-discrimination laws and promoting equal opportunity,” Robinson said. “It is crucial in this work that we listen to voices from across the state and from diverse professional, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.”

Governor Corbett nominated Agrawal March 21, 2014, and the Senate unanimously confirmed him on June 3.

Agrawal, a Pittsburgh gastroenterologist, is on the faculty of Drexel University College of Medicine. He has over 40 years’ experience as a practicing physician, researcher and medical educator.

He has won numerous research grants and honors in medicine, and is widely recognized for service to his profession and community.

Agrawal’s government appointments include serving on the Pa. State Board of Medicine, the Federation of State Medical Boards, the Asian American and Pacific Advisory Council for the Pa. Attorney General’s Office, the Governor’s Advisory Commission for Asian-American Affairs, the Health Care Advisory Board for the 110th Congress, and the Pa. Medical Legal Advisory Board on Elderly Abuse and Neglect.

Agrawal joins 10 other commissioners on the independent, non-partisan Human Relations Commission, which promotes equal opportunity and enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination. He will complete the unfulfilled term of another commissioner and serve until a successor is appointed.

Learn more about the commission at www.phrc.state.pa.us.

###​