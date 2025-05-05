View the full-size PRAMS Data Dashboard

Important Note About These Data: Although these data, provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, are considered final, they still show a snapshot of data at a specific point in time. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions made by the user of this data product. If you have questions about these data or how to use them, please contact RA-DHPAPRAMS@pa.gov.

Technical Notes

PRAMS Data Collection & Sampling

A representative sample of resident women who have recently had a baby is chosen to receive a PRAMS survey annually. Names are selected randomly from the state's birth certificate registry. Selected mothers receive the survey 2 to 6 six months after delivery. About 1,000 people participate in the survey each year.

PRAMS data are self-reported. Given that participants are asked about a busy time in their lives, they may not always remember and report on events accurately. Additionally, several questions are about challenging topics, and some participants may choose not to respond. This is a limitation of all surveys. When only a small group of participants responds to a question, it is difficult to generate a stable estimate. Confidence intervals are included with all estimates in the dashboard, and estimates that should be interpreted with caution have been flagged. When fewer than 30 mothers responded to a question, the data are not reported in this dashboard as the estimates are too unstable.

Survey Data Weighting

Once all survey responses are received, PRAMS survey data are weighted. Weighting is a statistical method that adjusts the survey results to represent the whole population of women who recently had a baby in PA. Weighting accounts for the survey design and sampling process, groups that may have been less likely to respond, and differences between the sample and the total population.

Researchers and Requesting PRAMS Data

If the data in the dashboard does not meet your needs, you may request a PRAMS analytic file by following the instructions in the Pennsylvania PRAMS Data Request Process and completing the PRAMS Analytic File Request Acknowledgement Form.

Need More Information?

If you have questions about PRAMS or maternal and infant health surveillance initiatives in PA, visit the PRAMS website or contact RA-DHPAPRAMS@pa.gov.