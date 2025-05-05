About the Pennsylvania PRAMS Data Dashboard
This dashboard presents Pennsylvania (PA) PRAMS survey data from 2016-2022 (Phase 8 data collection) and 2023-2024 (Phase 9 data collection). Users can view aggregate data on the characteristics of PRAMS survey respondents and experiences and behaviors before, during, and after pregnancy. The dashboard will be updated as new indicators and years of data become available.
How to Use
The PRAMS dashboard is interactive and includes several different tabs that present summarized survey data from 2016 through 2024. The dashboard includes drop-down boxes that allow you to select which data is presented. The data visualizations will be updated as you select different options on the drop-downs or on the visualizations. As you move your mouse over the data visualizations, more information is viewable.
View the full-size PRAMS Data Dashboard
Important Note About These Data: Although these data, provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, are considered final, they still show a snapshot of data at a specific point in time. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions made by the user of this data product. If you have questions about these data or how to use them, please contact RA-DHPAPRAMS@pa.gov.
Technical Notes
PRAMS Data Collection & Sampling
A representative sample of resident women who have recently had a baby is chosen to receive a PRAMS survey annually. Names are selected randomly from the state's birth certificate registry. Selected mothers receive the survey 2 to 6 six months after delivery. About 1,000 people participate in the survey each year.
PRAMS data are self-reported. Given that participants are asked about a busy time in their lives, they may not always remember and report on events accurately. Additionally, several questions are about challenging topics, and some participants may choose not to respond. This is a limitation of all surveys. When only a small group of participants responds to a question, it is difficult to generate a stable estimate. Confidence intervals are included with all estimates in the dashboard, and estimates that should be interpreted with caution have been flagged. When fewer than 30 mothers responded to a question, the data are not reported in this dashboard as the estimates are too unstable.
Survey Data Weighting
Once all survey responses are received, PRAMS survey data are weighted. Weighting is a statistical method that adjusts the survey results to represent the whole population of women who recently had a baby in PA. Weighting accounts for the survey design and sampling process, groups that may have been less likely to respond, and differences between the sample and the total population.
Researchers and Requesting PRAMS Data
If the data in the dashboard does not meet your needs, you may request a PRAMS analytic file by following the instructions in the Pennsylvania PRAMS Data Request Process and completing the PRAMS Analytic File Request Acknowledgement Form.
Need More Information?
If you have questions about PRAMS or maternal and infant health surveillance initiatives in PA, visit the PRAMS website or contact RA-DHPAPRAMS@pa.gov.