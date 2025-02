County Election Office

Bucks County Administration Building

55 East Court St, Doylestown, PA 18901

Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2 - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Satellite Election Offices

Upper Bucks Governement Serivice Center

261 California Road, Quakertown, PA 18951

Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2 - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Lower Bucks Government Service Center

7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055

Monday - Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2 - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Bensalem Library

3700 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020

Monday - Wednesday - 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Library of Northampton Township

25 Upper Holland Rd, Richboro, PA 18954

Monday - Thursday- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday - Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Margaret Grundy Memorial Library

680 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007

Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

New Hope Library

93 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938

Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Perkasie Library

491 Arthur Ave, Perkasie, PA 18944

Monday - Wednesday - 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Riegelsville Library

615 Easton Rd, Riegelsville, PA 18077

Tuesday - Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Warminster Library

1076 Emma Ln, Warminster, PA 18974

Monday - Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday - 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Yardley-Makefield Library

1080 Edgewood Rd, Yardley, PA 19067

Monday - Thursday- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.