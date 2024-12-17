UC Connect
UC Connect is a statewide Pennsylvania program dedicated to helping Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants connect with staff through in-person appointments at 58 PA CareerLink® locations. With the great success of our pilot program launched in 2022, UC Connect is now an official support service of the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation.
Contact a PA CareerLink® Office Near You
FAQs
What is UC Connect?
What days and times are available for appointments?
Generally, in-person appointments are offered on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each week. However, appointment days and times are subject to change based on holiday closings and staff availability. Contact your local PA CareerLink® office to confirm your appointment.
How do I request an appointment?
You may request an appointment by calling your local PA CareerLink®. You will be asked to provide your name, phone number, and email address, if available.
What types of issues can be addressed at my appointment?
Any type of claim issue can be addressed at your appointment.
I confirmed an appointment but now need to reschedule. What should I do?
If you need to reschedule your in-person appointment or cancel because your UC issue has already been resolved, please call the PA CareerLink® office where your appointment was scheduled.
Will I receive a reminder for my scheduled appointment?
Yes, you will receive a text or email reminder depending on if you provided us with a mobile phone number or email address when scheduling. The reminder will be sent a few days prior to your appointment.
What People are Saying
"Claimants often need human contact to make the system workable. That's why I am thrilled to learn that L&I will continue to offer in-person assistance at PA CareerLinks. This is a great example of the Governor and Acting Secretary's commitment to fixing and strengthening the UC system," said Julia Simon-Mishel, supervising attorney of the Unemployment Compensation Unit at Philadelphia Legal Assistance.
---
"The requirements of the UC Law are complicated and can be difficult for claimants to navigate on their own,” said Sharon Dietrich, litigation director at Community Legal Services. “Continuing the in-person assistance program that provides the best possible solution to these problems is absolutely essential, so that unemployed workers can get the funds that they are entitled to when they need them.”