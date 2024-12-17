What is a Support Service Provider (SSP)?

A Support Service Provider, or SSP, is a specially trained individual who provides access to the community for people who are deafblind. This allows the person who is deafblind to make decisions for themselves based on the visual, environmental and social information communicated by the SSP.

Examples of Services Provided by a Support Service Provider (SSP)



Serves as a human guide to help deafblind individuals navigate their community Communicates information written on printed materials Communicates information that may be challenging for deafblind individuals to understand on their own, such as other people’s verbal and non-verbal cues, environmental information, etc. Brokers simple communication, such as a conversation between a deafblind individual and a bank teller.





Apply for Support Service Provider (SSP) Assistance



Anyone in the state of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 who meets the Commonwealth definition of deafblind is eligible to receive SSP services. If you or someone you know are interested in SSP assistance, please contact Step Up Services at 610-417-4291 or heather@stepupservicesllc.com.

Interested in Becoming a Support Service Provider (SSP)?



Register for Support Service Provider Training

All prospective Support Service Providers (SSPs) must complete training or provide proof of certification. The Pennsylvania Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ODHH) is pleased to announce a new registration period opening October 30, 2023 through November 11, 2023. This training series will consist of a hybrid model including online learning modules and in-person training. ODHH has identified two content experts to lead this endeavor. These trainers recently completed a 25-hour training program based on empirical data from the deafblind community across the country and have been vetted for its proven strategies in the instruction of potential SSPs. This training was provided by the Helen Keller National Center for Blind Youths and Adults.

Through this SSP training program, ODHH and the trainers will have an ongoing collaboration with the Helen Keller National Center that will include establishing a Community of Practice (COP) in conjunction with other states' SSP Programs to identify, examine and develop training tools based on best practices. The team will receive periodic updates from Helen Keller National Center regarding new policies, legislation funding opportunities, service delivery strategies, and adaptive technology relative to the deafblind population. Through this new approach to the provision of SSP training, we will develop better access to state resources through interagency collaborations.

Support Service Provider FAQs











Will the deafblind community be involved in the development and provision of the SSP training?

​The development of this SSP training began with feedback from deafblind consumers across the Commonwealth and the numerous SSPs trained to provide support. Following research and data collection, three content experts were identified to work on a training curriculum for the state. As we continue to develop this training resource, we intend to welcome feedback from other stakeholders and to also incorporate deafblind and deaf individuals on the training team.

Why is the format both online and in person?

​We are offering a hybrid training model to effectively use ODHH resources and to recruit and accommodate a greater number of SSP applicants across a flexible timeline. Candidates will be afforded the opportunity to complete online modules that are self-paced which will establish fundamental knowledge of deafblindness followed by a one-day in-person training session to enhance the acquisition of real-life SSP skills.

What led to changes in curriculum design?

This new curriculum design will allow participants to work through modules at their own pace. Once all modules have been completed and the participant passes the quiz; they will be approved to attend the in-person training. Upon successful fulfillment of both the online training and the in-person training requirements, each participant will receive a certificate of completion. This new training approach allows for an extended time to reflect on training content and become better prepared to work with individuals who are deafblind. Also, this new approach will allow for more individualized support to new and veteran SSPs during both the online module and in-person training.

What are the qualifications of the trainers?

Trainers have completed 25 hours of instruction and guidance on the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) SSP Curriculum and online training modules. The HKNC Curriculum is based on empirical data gathered from members of the deafblind community across the nation. Proven strategies and best practices employed by stakeholders within the deafblind community were vetted and have been incorporated in the HKNC Curriculum. All the Pennsylvania Support Service Provider Program trainers have adapted the training they received to meet the needs of the diverse deafblind population in Pennsylvania.

With a combined 75 years of experience working with the deafblind community in various capacities, as SSPs, interpreters, educators, rehabilitation specialists, advocates and teachers of the deaf, these trainers are well prepared for this endeavor. All the trainers have presentation experience and have developed a variety of instructional and training workshops on topics germane to the deafblind population.

How often will the online training take place?

​Enrollment happens on a rolling basis so online training can begin at any time. There is no specific start date to begin the modules series, however; once the module is begun, the participant must complete the series within four weeks of the start date. Communication with the trainers will begin while the online modules are being completed to ensure comprehension, fidelity, and achievement.

How often will the in-person training take place?

​Training will be scheduled once a sufficient number of registered SSP's have completed the online modules.

Will accommodations be provided for the online modules and during the in-person trainings?

​All HKNC modules are accessible via ASL, voice interpretation, audio description and captioning. Accommodations for in-person training will be determined based on the needs of the audience.

How soon after completing the online training do I have until I can take the in-person training?

​It is expected that after all online modules are completed, the participant will join the next available in-person training session. It is strongly recommended that each participant receives in-person training within six months of completing the online modules.

Where will the in-person training take place?

​The in-person training will take place across the state, in the eastern, central, and western regions. Specific locations will be announced by ODHH and dates will be posted online.

What is the process to sign up for the training?

Register for Support Service Provider training

through the Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Are those who received training previously required to go through all of the updated training modules and in-person sessions?

​Anyone who received previous SSP training in Pennsylvania will not be required to take this new training. Previously trained SSPs will still be able to work in Pennsylvania. Please refer to ODHH for clarification or any questions.

Do people with provisional training need to take this new training?

Anyone who received provisional SSP training that was offered online during the pandemic, will be required to take online courses and attend in-person training.



Those that have already completed in-person training or have their certification, will not be required to take training again.













​Apply for SSP Assistance



Contact Step Up Services

at 610-417-4291 or heather@stepupservicesllc.com

Become a Support Service Provider



Register for SSP trainingOpens In A New Window





Contact ODHH





