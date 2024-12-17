PA Office of Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Sign Language Interpreter Registration

Please contact ODHH at 717-783-4912 for registration information.

The Sign Language Interpreter & Transliterator State Registration Act requires eligible interpreters to register with ODHH. The Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing has two registrations - State registration and is now accepting applications for provisional registration of sign language interpreters. Eligible interpreters for provisional registration are required to apply for registration via a paper application.

Applicants who satisfy the following criteria may apply for provisional registration:

Graduated within five years of the date of application from an Interpreter Education Program (IEP) with an associate degree or higher from an accredited institution of higher education

Passed the NAD-RID National Interpreter Certification (NIC) Knowledge test or the Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI) written test

Eligible to take and pass the appropriate Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf performance test within 5 years of the date of the results letter.

For an application, contact ODHH at:

717-783-4912 v/tty

717-831-1928 videophone

Ra-li-ovr-odhh@pa.gov

Registration Overview:

The ODHH Interpreter Search database enables users to quickly identify Sign Language Interpreters that meet the new Pennsylvania registration requirements and have agreed to be profiled in this online resource.

Qualified Sign Language Interpreters can use this ODHH online registration process to fulfill their registration requirements as outlined in PA ACT 57-2004. This law became effective July 1, 2005. The Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is the administering authority and is responsible for completing and monitoring Interpreter registration in Pennsylvania. When they register, Interpreters can select the option of publishing their information profile in the ODHH Online Interpreter Search.

If you are an interpreter holding a national certification and working in Pennsylvania, you may need to register with ODHH. Please review Act 57 Section 1725.4 State Registration Required.

If you qualify, do the following:

Mail registration fee, proof of certification (I.E. current RID membership card), and proof of CMP Transcript cycle dates. Include home address, telephone number, and email address.

Make check payable to: Commonwealth of PA

Mail to:

PA Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Interpreter Registration

651 Boas Street, Room 700

Harrisburg, PA 17121

At this point in the process you are NOT registered. Your status is PENDING. Once ODHH confirms your certification and processes your payment, your status will be changed to REGISTERED.

There are 2 ways to check your status:

Check the interpreter database. If your name is listed, you are registered. Contact Dee Dee Keiser

Registration denied:

If registration is denied, you will be notified, and given a reason for denial. Depending on the reason for denial, you may be able to correct the error, and have your application reviewed. If your registration is denied due to a violation of Act 57, you may file an appeal with ODHH.

It may be denied for one of the following reasons, but not limited to:

Did not submit registration fee.

Did not pay the renewal fee.

Did not provide proof of certification.

Violation of Act 57

ODHH cannot verify your certification.

Disclaimer: The information on this page may be subject to changes or revisions due to circumstances warranting such changes.



