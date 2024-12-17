​Shared-Work Information & Resources



Shared-Work allows you to retain your workforce during a slowdown while providing significantly more benefits to employees, compared to employees who have simply had their hours reduced and filed for partial UC benefits.

This file transfer protocol (FTP) provides a secure, easy method to submit shared work information to the Department and facilitates timely UC processing, benefiting the employer and the employees.





