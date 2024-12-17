Shared-Work Eligibility & Employer Responsibilities

Shared-Work allows you to retain your workforce during a slowdown while providing significantly more benefits to employees, compared to employees who have simply had their hours reduced and filed for partial UC benefits.

Employees covered by a Shared-Work plan receive a percentage of their Weekly Benefit Rate while they work a reduced schedule, if they are otherwise eligible.

An employer that meets all program eligibility requirements may apply for approval of a Shared-Work plan:

​Program Eligibility Employer Agreements Must have at least two (2) participating employees in the program that are determined to be financially eligible for UC. Employees must not be employed on a seasonal, temporary, or intermittent basis. Employees must not be corporate officers. You will not hire new employees in, or transfer employees to, the affected unit during the period of the Shared-Work plan. Must have employees that have worked at least three (3) months in the affected unit. You will not lay off participating employees during the effective period of the Shared-Work plan or reduce participating employees' hours of work by more than the reduction percentage during the effective period of the Shared-Work plan (except during holidays, designated vacation periods, equipment maintenance or similar circumstances.). Must not have employees work over 40 hours a week once hours are reduced. You must provide a list of the week or weeks within the Shared-Work plan period during which the participating employees are anticipated to work fewer hours than the agreed-upon reduction percentage due to holidays, designated vacation periods, equipment maintenance or similar circumstances. Must have filed all Unemployment Compensation tax reports and paid all amounts due under PA UC Law. You must continue to provide health and retirement benefits to participating employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. Must have a positive reserve balance (for contributory employers). Implementation of the Shared-Work plan is in lieu of layoffs that would affect at least 10 percent of the employees in the affected unit and would result in an equivalent reduction in work hours. Must have paid wages for the last 12 completed, consecutive quarters. The reduction percentage will not change during the period of the Shared-Work plan unless a modification to the plan is approved by the department. Must not violate any criteria on which approval of the Shared-Work plan was based. You must abide by all terms and conditions of the Shared-Work requirements in the PA UC Law.

Are you ready for a Shared-Work plan? Apply now!



