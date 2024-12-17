Prevailing Wage Complaint Form
Description
This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act of 1961, P.L. 987, No. 442.
In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.
If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all sections and both pages must be completed.
Manual Submission
Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
1301 Labor and Industry Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Electronic Submission
The Online Version of the form.
La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.
District Offices
Upon acceptance of your claim, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices.
Altoona District Office
1130, 12th Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198
Harrisburg District Office
Philadelphia District Office
Pittsburgh District Office
Scranton District Office