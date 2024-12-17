Skip to agency navigation
    Prevailing Wage Complaint Form

    Description

    This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act of 1961, P.L. 987, No. 442.


    In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.


    If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all sections and both pages must be completed.

    Manual Submission

    Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:


    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    1301 Labor and Industry Building

    651 Boas Street

    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Electronic Submission

    The Online Version of the form.

    La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

    District Offices

    Upon acceptance of your claim, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices.



    Altoona District Office
    Suite 200, 2nd Floor

    1130, 12th Avenue

    Altoona, PA 16601

    Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198

    Harrisburg District Office
    1302-A Labor & Industry Bldg
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    Telephone: (717) 705-5969

    Philadelphia District Office
    110 North 8th St., Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Telephone: (215) 560-1858


    Pittsburgh District Office
    1201 State Office Building
    300 Liberty Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Telephone: (412) 565-5300

    Scranton District Office
    Scranton State Office Bldg
    100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Telephone: (570) 963-4577