Prevailing Wage Complaint Form

Description

This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act of 1961, P.L. 987, No. 442.





In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.





If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all sections and both pages must be completed.

Manual Submission

Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:





Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

1301 Labor and Industry Building

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Electronic Submission

The Online Version of the form.

La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

District Offices

Upon acceptance of your claim, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices.









Altoona District Office

Suite 200, 2nd Floor 1130, 12th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601 Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198 Harrisburg District Office

1302-A Labor & Industry Bldg

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Telephone: (717) 705-5969 Philadelphia District Office

110 North 8th St., Suite 203

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Telephone: (215) 560-1858





Pittsburgh District Office

1201 State Office Building

300 Liberty Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Telephone: (412) 565-5300 Scranton District Office

Scranton State Office Bldg

100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B

Scranton, PA 18503

Telephone: (570) 963-4577







