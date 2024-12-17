​UC Text Message - SMS Alert System



A new short messaging service (SMS) system* is now available to notify you when a customer service representative is trying to contact you about your unemployment claim. Please note: This is an automated text message system. This number will not provide you with information/assistance about your claim.

How to Identify a UC Text Message



Smishing, or phishing that occurs over SMS, is often easy to spot when you know what to look for. Here are some key things to keep in mind when you verify UC text messages:

All UC text messages will come from 888-313-7284 . Messaging apps like Telegram or WhatsApp are NOT approved channels of communication and you should NEVER give out personal information through any messaging applications or social media platforms. If you have selected Spanish as your primary language, the text message will be in Spanish in order to better communicate that we are trying to reach you.



All UC text messages will NEVER contain URLs outside uc.pa.gov. All other URLs are scam links and should be reported.



What Actions You Should Take





DO





Review texts and answer calls from 888-313-7284

Write down your ticket number

Keep your personal information private



DO NOT





Respond to text messages that are not from 888-313-7284 regarding your claim



Send personal information through messaging apps like Telegram or WhatsApp



Send personal information through social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram



Click on or open any links from an unknown number trying to contact you about your UC claim.











(click to expand)

Report Fraud/Scam Attempts



If you are a victim of any scam or fraud attempt, please call our PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469 or report fraud online.



