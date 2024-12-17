UC Text Message - SMS Alert System
A new short messaging service (SMS) system* is now available to notify you when a customer service representative is trying to contact you about your unemployment claim. Please note: This is an automated text message system. This number will not provide you with information/assistance about your claim.
How to Identify a UC Text Message
- Smishing, or phishing that occurs over SMS, is often easy to spot when you know what to look for. Here are some key things to keep in mind when you verify UC text messages:
All UC text messages will come from 888-313-7284. Messaging apps like Telegram or WhatsApp are NOT approved channels of communication and you should NEVER give out personal information through any messaging applications or social media platforms. If you have selected Spanish as your primary language, the text message will be in Spanish in order to better communicate that we are trying to reach you.
- You will NOT be able to have conversations with UC staff via text message. UC Staff will NEVER ask for your Social Security number or other personal information through text or social media. You will receive return calls from UC via 888-313-7284 or a restricted phone number.
- A ticket number will be provided to you by UC Customer Service staff over the phone.
- All UC text messages will NEVER contain URLs outside uc.pa.gov. All other URLs are scam links and should be reported.
What Actions You Should Take
DO
- Review texts and answer calls from 888-313-7284
- Write down your ticket number
- Keep your personal information private
DO NOT
- Respond to text messages that are not from 888-313-7284 regarding your claim
- Send personal information through messaging apps like Telegram or WhatsApp
- Send personal information through social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram
- Click on or open any links from an unknown number trying to contact you about your UC claim.
(click to expand)
Report Fraud/Scam Attempts
If you are a victim of any scam or fraud attempt, please call our PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469 or report fraud online.
*Disclaimer: Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. You may opt out at any time by texting STOP to 888-313-7284. By texting STOP to 888-313-7284, you agree to one additional confirmation message stating that you've opted out and will no longer receive messages from 888-313-7284. To get help, text HELP to 888-313-7284. Get additional support or help by calling 888-313-7284. You must be the mobile phone account holder or have permission from the account holder to use this service.