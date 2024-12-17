Obtaining Copies of Approved Construction Plans

The Department of Labor and Industry maintains copies of all construction plans submitted and approved as part of a Fire and Panic or Uniform Construction Code permit application. The plans are preserved on 35mm microfilm, and reproduced copies are at a much smaller scale than the original plan pages.

Due to building security issues, copies of building plans are not considered public documents. They will only be released to:

The building owner.





The "design professional of record", i.e., the design professional who designed and sealed the original, approved plans .





. A third party designated by the building owner.



To receive copies of plans, the "Request for Building Plans" form must be completed and then notarized. Click here to access a copy of this form. Mail this to:

Buildings Section

Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17121-0750

Or email to:

RA-LIBOIS-BLDG-DUP@pa.gov

On this form, please supply L&I File and Drawing Index Numbers assigned to this building. If you do not have these numbers, please call 717-705-7269 or email RA-LIBOIS-BLDG-DUP@pa.gov. The request should indicate the building name and address, and the county and political subdivision in which it is located.

Upon receipt of a correctly completed form, the Department will determine how many pages of plans exist and inform the requestor of the fee that must be paid.

The current charge for plan copies is $5.00 per page (includes mailing expense). A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should be mailed to the address listed above.

Upon receipt of this payment, the plans will be mailed to the requestor or designated third party.

Incorrectly completed forms will be returned by mail for correction and resubmission.