​NEW Unemployment Compensation (UC) System



The new UC system is easy-to-use and designed to simplify and speed up the claims process. Claimants will now have access to more information and new self-serve options that will reduce the need to contact the UC customer service center. The new system will make sure people will get the benefits they need while also reducing the opportunity for fraud.

Create an Account and Log In



The new UC system will require a log-in using a username and password. You can create one when you access the UC system for the first time. Learn more about the username/password process.

If you forgot your username or password, simply choose the "reset username" or "reset password" link from the login page. You will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed. If you do not receive an email, you must call the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284 to make sure the correct email address is on file.



To safeguard the personal data of Pennsylvania's unemployment claimants against fraudulent activity, we have added multi-factor authentication (MFA) to the Unemployment Compensation (UC) system login process. Additionally, new users will have to verify their identity using our security partner, ID.me.

Programs that transitioned to the new system are:

Unemployment Compensation (UC) Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Extended Benefits (EB)

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC) Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)









Claimants



Individuals currently filing for benefits through one of the above-listed programs will use the new UC system to file their weekly or biweekly claims.

Online:



You can file every week instead of every other week (view our How to Apply for UC video tutorial

)

You will then get paid every week instead of every other week You no longer have to file by Friday each week



By Phone:



To file weekly claims by phone you will need to provide your SSN and PIN from the previous legacy system. If you do not have a UC PIN or do not remember your PIN, you will need to contact the UC Service Center. Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) Toll-free: 888-255-4728 or PAT Español: 877-888-8104



Other actions users can do in the UC Dashboard include:

Filing a new claim Accessing information about a claim Filing an appeal Checking the status of a payment Receiving messages from UC program staff Changing options such as whether communication is sent electronically or by physical mail, and whether federal income tax is withheld.



Employers



Employers will see additional self-service options for managing their benefits information.

These changes will also allow employers to:

View information in real-time Provide greater oversight and faster response times Have better communication regarding employer information changes



























​Resources



Multi-Factor Authentication

ID.me Identity Verification

User Guide (PDFs)

Quick Tips





Have Questions?







​To learn more about the transition and the differences between the new and old systems, please visit our New UC System FAQs webpage.









