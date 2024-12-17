Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint Form

Description

This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act of 1968, P.L. 11, No. 5.





In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.





If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all pages must be completed. Additional information that may be needed and applicable to the specific Law under which your compliant is made may be attached.

Manual Submission

Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:





Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

1301 Labor and Industry Building

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Electronic Submission

The Online Version of the form.

If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed or mailed. Please refer to the instructions provided under "Manual Submission."

La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

District Offices

Once your claim as been accepted, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices based on the county of the employer.









Altoona District Office

Suite 200, 2nd Floor 1130, 12th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601 Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198 Harrisburg District Office

1302-A Labor & Industry Bldg

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Telephone: 717-705-5969 Philadelphia District Office

110 North 8th St

Suite 203

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Telephone: 215-560-1858 or

1-877-817-9497





Pittsburgh District Office

301 5th Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Scranton District Office

Scranton State Office Bldg

100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B

Scranton, PA 18503

Telephone: 570-963-4577









Please direct your questions regarding minimum wage and overtime complaints to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.



