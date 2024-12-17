Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint Form
Description
This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act of 1968, P.L. 11, No. 5.
In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.
If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all pages must be completed. Additional information that may be needed and applicable to the specific Law under which your compliant is made may be attached.
Manual Submission
Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
1301 Labor and Industry Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Electronic Submission
The Online Version of the form.
If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed or mailed. Please refer to the instructions provided under "Manual Submission."
La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.
District Offices
Once your claim as been accepted, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices based on the county of the employer.
Altoona District Office
1130, 12th Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198
Harrisburg District Office
Philadelphia District Office
Pittsburgh District Office
Scranton District Office
Please direct your questions regarding minimum wage and overtime complaints to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.