    Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint Form

    Description

    This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act of 1968, P.L. 11, No. 5.


    In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.


    If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all pages must be completed. Additional information that may be needed and applicable to the specific Law under which your compliant is made may be attached.

    Manual Submission

    Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:


    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    1301 Labor and Industry Building

    651 Boas Street

    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Electronic Submission

    The Online Version of the form.

    If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed or mailed. Please refer to the instructions provided under "Manual Submission."

    La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

    District Offices

    Once your claim as been accepted, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices based on the county of the employer.



    Altoona District Office
    Suite 200, 2nd Floor

    1130, 12th Avenue

    Altoona, PA 16601

    Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198

    Harrisburg District Office
    1302-A Labor & Industry Bldg
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    Telephone: 717-705-5969

    Philadelphia District Office
    110 North 8th St
    Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Telephone: 215-560-1858 or
    1-877-817-9497


    Pittsburgh District Office
    301 5th Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222

    Scranton District Office
    Scranton State Office Bldg
    100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Telephone: 570-963-4577



    Please direct your questions regarding minimum wage and overtime complaints to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.