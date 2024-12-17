Join AmeriCorps
What inspires you? Education? Public Health? Environmental sustainability?
Where do you want to serve? A nonprofit organization? City government? An after-school program?
Are you looking to serve close to home or start a new adventure in one of Pennsylvania’s rural communities or urban centers?
With so many AmeriCorps opportunities in Pennsylvania, there’s bound to be one for you. Get started today – find a program that will boost your skills and impact your community!
Read about all of the AmeriCorps programs PennSERVE is funding this year.
Every AmeriCorps program has its own requirements, application processes, and start dates. Use the directory below to learn more and contact the programs that interest you to learn more about how to join. You can also search for individual AmeriCorps member positions at my.americorps.gov and serviceyear.org/pennserve.
Disaster Services
Economic Opportunity
Education
Environment
Health
Nonprofit Support
Veterans & Military Families
