Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Join AmeriCorps

    What inspires you? Education? Public Health? Environmental sustainability?

    Where do you want to serve? A nonprofit organization? City government? An after-school program?

    Are you looking to serve close to home or start a new adventure in one of Pennsylvania’s rural communities or urban centers?

    With so many AmeriCorps opportunities in Pennsylvania, there’s bound to be one for you. Get started today – find a program that will boost your skills and impact your community!

    Read about all of the AmeriCorps programs PennSERVE is funding this year.

    Every AmeriCorps program has its own requirements, application processes, and start dates. Use the directory below to learn more and contact the programs that interest you to learn more about how to join. You can also search for individual AmeriCorps member positions at my.americorps.gov and serviceyear.org/pennserve.



    Disaster Services

    Economic Opportunity

    Education

    Environment

    Health

    Nonprofit Support

    Veterans & Military Families

    AmeriCorps Directory

    Select a Category

    Select County

                     Select County

                     Adams County

                     Allegheny County

                     Armstrong County

                     Beaver County

                     Bedford County

                     Berks County

                     Blair County

                     Bradford County

                     Bucks County

                     Butler County

                     Cambria County

                     Cameron County

                     Carbon County

                     Centre County

                     Chester County

                     Clarion County

                     Clearfield County

                     Clinton County

                     Columbia County

                     Crawford County

                     Cumberland County

                     Dauphin County

                     Delaware County

                     Elk County

                     Erie County

                     Fayette County

                     Forest County

                     Franklin County

                     Fulton County

                     Greene County

                     Huntingdon County

                     Indiana County

                     Jefferson County

                     Juniata County

                     Lackawanna County

                     Lancaster County

                     Lawrence County

                     Lebanon County

                     Lehigh County

                     Luzerne County

                     Lycoming County

                     McKean County

                     Mercer County

                     Mifflin County

                     Monroe County

                     Montgomery County

                     Montour County

                     Northampton County

                     Northumberland County

                     Perry County

                     Philadelphia County

                     Pike County

                     Potter County

                     Schuylkill County

                     Snyder County

                     Somerset County

                     Sullivan County

                     Susquehanna County

                     Tioga County

                     Union County

                     Venango County

                     Warren County

                     Washington County

                     Wayne County

                     Westmoreland County

                     Wyoming County

                     York County

                 



    Contact PennSERVE