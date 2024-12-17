Filing a Weekly Claim

File a Biweekly or Weekly Certification









Reminder:

Filing for the same claim weeks on more than one program is considered fraud.

With the UC System, you can now file for benefits on a weekly or biweekly basis. However, in the system, you will see only a "weekly" certification option. You do not need to select whether to file on a "weekly" or "biweekly" basis. You will get paid according to when you file.











​Unemployment Compensation

After filing your initial application for unemployment compensation (UC) benefits, you will receive a Claims Confirmation letter via your UC dashboard communication preference or in the mail. This letter will provide The date you will file your first claim -- generally the second Sunday after completing your initial application for benefits.

Your 4-digit PIN will only be necessary to file your weekly claim if you file via Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT)

You will file a weekly claim certifying your eligibility for each week separately. For UC purposes, a week is a calendar week that begins Sunday and ends Saturday.

File a UC Weekly Claim









Quick Tips on Filing Weekly Claims



To be unemployed, you must have a loss in both work hours and pay or "earnings."





​Did You Work?

​Answer Yes if you worked at all during the week or if your employer paid you (regular wages, supplemental payments or any type of paid leave including vacation pay, sick leave or Paid Time Off (PTO). You must report your earnings. ​ When you answer "Yes", the next question will be: You worked; (if you worked your normal full-time hours or will be paid the equivalent of your normal full-time hours, you are not entitled to benefits for the week.) Did you work your normal full-time hours, or will you be paid wages equal to your normal full-time wages? ​To avoid claim delays, properly report your earnings.

Earnings include your gross earnings from any work performed, as well as full or partial salary, even if actual work was not performed.

Potential earnings are any earnings you could have made, but you turned down the work.

are any earnings you could have made, but you turned down the work. Vacation pay: Answer "No" to the question “Did you or will you receive vacation pay?” if you did not receive vacation pay. If you received vacation pay, you will report it by answering "YES" to “Did you Work?” and reporting that vacation pay as earnings.

​​Were you able and available for work?

​Being confined to home does not necessarily mean you are not available to accept work. If you could work from home if requested, you are Available. You are Able to work if you are mentally and physically capable of performing a job for which a labor market exists.





NOTE: THE DEPARTMENT CANNOT PAY YOU FOR WEEKS UNLESS A TIMELY CLAIM HAS BEEN FILED.

The best way to file your weekly claim is online.

You also can file by phone by using the PA Teleclaims (PAT) system. Call 888-255-4728 (TTY services for the deaf and hard of hearing: 888-334-4046), Sunday through Friday 24 hours a day.













​Filing Weekly Claims by TTY

​You may file your weekly claims using TTY.

​Receiving Benefit Payments

​Benefit payments are issued by direct deposit or debit card.

Identity Verification (ID.me)

To verify your identity:

Visit the UC dashboard and click the "Sign In/Register" button.

Sign in with an existing PA account or click the "Create a User Account" button to register.

Next, confirm your information.

Confirm you are submitting a new Unemployment Compensation Claim.

When prompted, click "Verify with ID.me" to create an ID.me account or use your existing account. Do NOT create a new ID.me account with different information if you already have a previously created ID.me account. If you have forgotten your ID.me login information, use the "forgot password" option on the sign-in page.



For more information, visit the Pennsylvania ID.me guide.

.

​Waiting Week

​After you have filed an initial application, the first week of the benefit year for which you are unemployed and eligible for benefits is called the "waiting week." Benefits are not payable for the waiting week, but you must file a weekly certification for that week in order to be paid benefits for any claims weeks after your waiting week.





​Compensable Week

​The date of each Saturday is called the compensable week ending (CWE) date. Your earnings and eligibility during each week determine whether you are entitled to benefits for that week and any amount of benefits payable to you.

​Earnings

​For each week that you are claiming benefits, you must report all work and gross wages earned during that week, regardless of when they are paid. Earnings can be anything you receive for work you do, including:

Cash,

Credit on purchases,

Meal allowances,

Lodging,

Tips,

Military Reserve or National Guard Pay for federal active duty and the two-week training camp, and

Any other kind of payment you receive in exchange for work or service you perform.

Potential Earnings: You must also report any hours of work you missed when work was available to you and provide the gross wages you could have earned for the hours absent. Absence from work includes situations when you will not be paid for periods of time when you were late to work, left early, called off sick or refused/did not show up for a shift. You may be disqualified for benefits or prosecuted under the Pennsylvania UC Law if you fail to report all work and earnings, and any hours of work that you missed. Unemployment Compensation Fraud

​Partial Benefit Credit – Working Part-time

​You may work part-time and possibly receive an unemployment benefit for the week. Payment amount is determined using your "partial benefit credit," (PBC) which is 30% of your weekly benefit rate (WBR). Your WBR and your PBC are added together, and then any earnings you report are subtracted from that total. You are paid the difference, but you cannot be paid more than your weekly benefit rate for any week.





Check out our Partial Benefit Credit Calculator to estimate your payment for the week.

​Holiday Pay

​Holiday pay must be reported for the week in which the holiday occurs, regardless of when paid. Holiday pay is always deductible using the same partial benefit credit formula described for receiving partial benefit credit.

​Vacation Pay

​It is your responsibility to report all vacation pay. If you receive vacation pay and you are in temporary layoff status with an expected date of recall, your vacation pay will be deducted from your benefits using the same partial benefit credit formula described for receiving partial benefit credit. However, if your layoff is permanent or indefinite, vacation payments will not be deducted from your weekly benefits.

​Supplemental Unemployment Benefits

​Employers and unions in certain industries have set up plans to pay supplemental unemployment benefits (SUB) to employees who are laid off. These benefits are paid from a privately-operated fund.

Learn more information about SUB.









