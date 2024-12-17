File an UC Appeal Online

Under Section 501(e) of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, an eligibility determination issued by the UC service center becomes final unless an appeal is filed. A timely appeal must be filed within 21 calendar days after the mailing date on the determination. However, if the 21st day is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, a timely appeal may be filed on the next business day. If an appeal is not filed on time, the UC Referee will determine if the appeal was filed late for good cause.

To file an appeal online you will need access to your UC account.



Review the How to File an AppealOpens In A New Window video tutorial below or access the Appeal Process User Guide (PDF) for more details.

​I would like to:

File an appeal to a UC Service Center Determination

File an appeal to a Referee’s decision

File an appeal to a Board’s decision and/or ask for Reconsideration

Contact the UC Board of Review

Contact a Referee office​