    Duration of Payments

    How long can I receive benefits?

    If you are eligible for UC, you may receive benefits until you have been paid the maximum benefit amount (MBA) allowed on your claim or until your benefit year has expired.

    • Your benefit year expires one year (52 weeks) after your application for benefits (AB) date.
    • Your MBA is your weekly benefit rate (WBR) multiplied by the number of credit weeks in your base year. However, you must have at least 18 credit weeks to qualify for benefits, and your MBA may not exceed 26 times your WBR. Your Notice of Financial Determination will indicate the MBA for which you are eligible ranging from 18 to 26 times your WBR.


    Example:

    Weekly Benefit Rate

    Credit Weeks

    Maximum Benefits Allowed (MBA)

    $300

    18

    $5,400

    $300

    19

    $5,700

    $300

    20

    $6,000

    $300

    21

    $6,300

    $300

    22

    $6,600

    $300

    23

    $6,900

    $300

    24

    $7,200

    $300

    25

    $7,500

    $300

    26

    $7,800



