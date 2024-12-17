Contact the Board of Review

The contact information provided below for the UC Board of Review is provided to assist individuals involved in appeals of unemployment compensation determinations. The UC Board of Review is part of an appellate body that reviews appeals of determinations issued by the UC Service Centers. As such, the staff at the UC Board of Review is prohibited from giving guidance on claims. If you are attempting to reach a UC Service Center representative or to obtain claim information, please call (888) 313-7284 between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. You can also obtain claims information or file a claim online on this website where you will find helpful tips and videos on filing and getting answers to your questions.

UC Board of Review

Room 1116, Labor and Industry Building

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Phone: 717-787-5122

Fax: 717-787-6125

Email: ra-li-ucbr-CentralOf@pa.gov

NOTE: If you elect to respond by email please be careful to note the EXACT email address as it appears. The UC Board of Review cannot be responsible for misdirected emails.

The following information can be submitted to the above email address: request status of Board's decision, request to submit a brief, copies of transcript and/or file, request reconsideration, subpoenas or any other questions or complaints regarding your first level appeal to the referee or your further appeal to the Board.

Submit further appeals to UCBoardAppeals@pa.gov.

Interpreter Needs

If you need language interpreter service, please contact the Referee office listed on your hearing notice as soon as possible or email the Referee office and they will assist you with interpreter services for your hearing.

If you need deaf or hard of hearing interpreter service, please contact the Referee office listed on your hearing notice as soon as possible or email the Referee office and they will assist you with interpreter services for your hearing.

A complete list of the Referee Office Locations.

ADA Needs

If you need assistance to attend your hearing, please contact the Referee office listed on your hearing notice as soon as possible or email the Referee office and they will ensure that your needs are met.

A complete list of the Referee Office Locations.

​I would like to:

File an appeal to a UC Service Center Determination

File an appeal to a Referee’s decision

File an appeal to a Board’s decision and/or ask for Reconsideration

Contact the UC Board of Review

Contact a Referee office