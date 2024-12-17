​How to Report Fraud



NOTE: Employers should NOT use the methods listed on this page to report fraud. Instead, please follow the instructions listed on the Employer Report Fraud page.





Report Online

If you believe someone is using your identity to falsely claim unemployment benefits or know of someone who is claiming benefits illegally, learn how to report the fraud and what to do to protect yourself below.

Report Unemployment Compensation (UC) Fraud

Report by Phone



Call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469, and review the identity theft form to ensure you have all the information prepared to provide your report.









Additional steps:

You may also want to file a police report with the municipality you resided in at the time the fraud occurred. A copy of the police report may be requested by the Office of Unemployment Compensation staff during select investigations.

How do I return benefits I did not apply for?



Any funds, debit cards, or checks returned to Labor & Industry should include a brief signed statement with the reason you are returning the received payment, card, or check and include your printed name, address, last four of your social security number, phone number and email address.





​Direct Deposit

Anyone who receives a direct deposit and did not file for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania should not use the funds. Using the funds knowing that you have not applied for PUA or any other UC program may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required.

The funds should be returned to:



Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas St, Room 500

Harrisburg, PA 17121



Payments must be made by personal check, cashier's check, certified check, or money order to the “PA UC Fund”.





​Debit Card



(US Bank ReliaCard)

If you receive a debit card by error, do not activate the card. Please return the card to the address below.



Return by mail to:





Pennsylvania Treasury Department

651 Boas Street

Room 400 L&I Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120





​Checks



Do not cash any check if you have not filed for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania. Cashing the checks knowing that you have not applied for including PUA or any other UC program may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required.



Individuals should write "void" on the check and return it to:

Pennsylvania Treasury Department

651 Boas Street

Room 400 L&I Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120







​What do I do if my account shows a 'paid' status but has not received payment(s)?

Review your method of payment for any unauthorized changes. If your payment method was changed to an account you do not recognize, you must contact PA Treasury at 877-869-1956 to have your method of payment changed back immediately.

Next steps: This change will not necessarily be reflected on your profile.

You must then contact the UC service center at 888-313-7284. A UC staff member will review your claim for additional unauthorized changes and assist you with creating a new username and temporary password. You will then be instructed to log in and create your unique password. Your information will then be sent to our Internal Audits Division, which will work with our Treasury and Benefit Integrity departments to reissue any missing benefit payments as soon as possible.

















1099G Fraud Notice



Because the 1099 forms are automatically generated for all claimants receiving unemployment compensation payments, the receipt of a 1099 form by a person who didn’t file for unemployment may indicate a case of identity fraud.

If you received a 1099 tax form in the mail and did not file for unemployment, please report suspected fraud immediately. Our team will correct your income with the IRS and prevent any issues with your taxes. Please do not wait for a revised 1099 to file your taxes.

Per the IRS, you can move forward with filing your taxes, reporting only your actual income and not fraudulent income reported in your name. In addition, you do not need to complete the additional form normally required by the IRS for reporting identity theft.

More Information

Report Fraud Online







​While we appreciate your information, the Pennsylvania UC Law prevents the Department of Labor & Industry from disclosing an investigation or its results. However, we investigate all allegations that contain sufficient information to identify the suspected wrongdoer and the questionable activity.



