Available Grant Opportunities

Below are the current notices of grant availability and recent grant awardee announcements. Throughout the commonwealth and the nation, numerous grants and financial aid resources are available to assist individuals and organizations in meeting their goals. The grants and financial aid information below is provided with the intent to help you begin the search, not an all-inclusive link to resources that may be available. Learn more about L&I's other grants and related programs.

To be contacted regarding future workforce development grant opportunities, please send your email address with your name to ra-libwda-general@pa.gov.

Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) Grant – Round 4



The application deadline for the Schools to Work – Round 4 Grant is Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. E.T.









Veterans Employment Program Grant



The application deadline for the Pennsylvania VEP Grant is Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET.





The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $800,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) to include awards of up to $200,000. One grant will be awarded to the top-scoring applicant who proposes serving only Delaware County. The other awards will be awarded to service delivery areas across the Commonwealth based on availability of funds, competitive scoring, and priority. L&I has created this grant opportunity to assist veterans who have received a discharge other than dishonorable, members of the reserves and guard, and spouses of veterans and service members in securing employment that pays a living wage.

















Expand AllClick here for a more accessible version

​Recently Expired Grants

Industry Partnership (IP) Grant





The application deadline for the Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant passed on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PA) Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced the availability of up to $4 million in funding for Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant awards of up to $250,000 each that support IP initiatives across Pennsylvania.

Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program





The application deadline for Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program Grant passed on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced the availability of up to $400,000 in funding for the Building and Supporting a Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Pennsylvania. The purpose of this Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) is to competitively award $400,000 to one Pennsylvania-based entity/individual to develop an apprenticeship template that will allow for the creation of teaching pathways.











Grants Forecast



The forecasted grant opportunities will be updated quarterly and are subject to change at the discretion of the PA Department of Labor & Industry. For additional support, please contact the Grants Services team at ra-li-bwda-gs@pa.gov.

Getting Started



To help you navigate the grant submission process, please take a look at the video below. For additional support, please contact our team at: RA-LI-BWDA-GS@pa.gov.









Additional Resources







Vendor Registration

Sample Grant Agreement

Non-Local Invoicing Requirements







