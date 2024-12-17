Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Available Grant Opportunities

    Below are the current notices of grant availability and recent grant awardee announcements. Throughout the commonwealth and the nation, numerous grants and financial aid resources are available to assist individuals and organizations in meeting their goals. The grants and financial aid information below is provided with the intent to help you begin the search, not an all-inclusive link to resources that may be available. Learn more about L&I's other grants and related programs.

    To be contacted regarding future workforce development grant opportunities, please send your email address with your name to ra-libwda-general@pa.gov.

    Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) Grant – Round 4

    The application deadline for the Schools to Work – Round 4 Grant is Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. E.T.




    Veterans Employment Program Grant

    The application deadline for the Pennsylvania VEP Grant is Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET.


    The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $800,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) to include awards of up to $200,000. One grant will be awarded to the top-scoring applicant who proposes serving only Delaware County. The other awards will be awarded to service delivery areas across the Commonwealth based on availability of funds, competitive scoring, and priority. L&I has created this grant opportunity to assist veterans who have received a discharge other than dishonorable, members of the reserves and guard, and spouses of veterans and service members in securing employment that pays a living wage.






    Expand AllClick here for a more accessible version

    ​Recently Expired Grants

    Industry Partnership (IP) Grant


    The application deadline for the Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant passed on Friday, September 29, 2023.

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PA) Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced the availability of up to $4 million in funding for Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant awards of up to $250,000 each that support IP initiatives across Pennsylvania.

    Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program


    The application deadline for Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program Grant passed on Friday, September 15, 2023.

    The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced the availability of up to $400,000 in funding for the Building and Supporting a Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Pennsylvania. The purpose of this Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) is to competitively award $400,000 to one Pennsylvania-based entity/individual to develop an apprenticeship template that will allow for the creation of teaching pathways.




    Grants Forecast

    The forecasted grant opportunities will be updated quarterly and are subject to change at the discretion of the PA Department of Labor & Industry. For additional support, please contact the Grants Services team at ra-li-bwda-gs@pa.gov.

    Getting Started

    To help you navigate the grant submission process, please take a look at the video below. For additional support, please contact our team at: RA-LI-BWDA-GS@pa.gov.




    Additional Resources


    Vendor Registration

    Non-Procurement Registration link to Non-Procurement Registration Guide pdf
    Procurement Registration link to Procurement Registration Guide pdf

    Sample Grant Agreement

    Non-Local Invoicing Requirements