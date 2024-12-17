Available Grant Opportunities
Below are the current notices of grant availability and recent grant awardee announcements. Throughout the commonwealth and the nation, numerous grants and financial aid resources are available to assist individuals and organizations in meeting their goals. The grants and financial aid information below is provided with the intent to help you begin the search, not an all-inclusive link to resources that may be available. Learn more about L&I's other grants and related programs.
To be contacted regarding future workforce development grant opportunities, please send your email address with your name to ra-libwda-general@pa.gov.
Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) Grant – Round 4
The application deadline for the Schools to Work – Round 4 Grant is Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. E.T.
- The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $3,500,000.00 in funding for the Schools-to-Work Program - Round 4 (STW4 Grant) to include awards of up to $250,000.00. L&I will continue the Schools-to-Work Program through the competitive award of grants to sponsors in partnership with schools in the Commonwealth to support the establishment or enhancement of a workforce development partnership between schools, employers, organizations, or associations to create employment and training pathways. This Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) seeks applications to support this statewide initiative.
Schools to Work – Notice of Grant Availability (.pdf)
- STWP Appendix A – Application Form (.pdf)
- SWTP Appendix B – Project Summary Page (.docx)
- STWP Appendix C – Project Narrative Template (.docx)
- STWP Appendix D – Letters of Support Template (.docx)
- STWP Appendix E – Financial Reporting Package (Budget Form & Justification) (.xlsx)
- STWP Appendix F – Worker Protection Certification (.docx)
- STWP Appendix G – Board Notification Template (.docx)
- STWP Appendix H – Grant Action Plan Template (.docx)
Veterans Employment Program Grant
The application deadline for the Pennsylvania VEP Grant is Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $800,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) to include awards of up to $200,000. One grant will be awarded to the top-scoring applicant who proposes serving only Delaware County. The other awards will be awarded to service delivery areas across the Commonwealth based on availability of funds, competitive scoring, and priority. L&I has created this grant opportunity to assist veterans who have received a discharge other than dishonorable, members of the reserves and guard, and spouses of veterans and service members in securing employment that pays a living wage.
- VEP Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) (.pdf)
- VEP Appendix A - Application Form (.pdf)
- VEP Appendix B - Summary Page (.docx)
- VEP Appendix C - Project Narrative Template (.docx)
- VEP Appendix D - Letters Template (.docx)
- VEP Appendix E - Budget Form (.xlsx)
- VEP Appendix F - Worker Protection Certification (.docx)
- VEP Appendix G - Board Notification Template (.docx)
- VEP Appendix H - Grant Action Plan Template (.docx)
- VEP Questions and Answers (.pdf)
Recently Expired Grants
Industry Partnership (IP) Grant
The application deadline for the Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant passed on Friday, September 29, 2023.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PA) Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced the availability of up to $4 million in funding for Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant awards of up to $250,000 each that support IP initiatives across Pennsylvania.
- IP Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) (.pdf)
- IP Application Form (.docx)
- IP Budget Preparation Manual (.pdf)
- IP Financial Reporting Package (.xlsx)
- IP Membership Form (.docx)
- IP Training Plan (.xlsx)
- IP FAQs (.pdf)
Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program
The application deadline for Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program Grant passed on Friday, September 15, 2023.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced the availability of up to $400,000 in funding for the Building and Supporting a Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Pennsylvania. The purpose of this Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) is to competitively award $400,000 to one Pennsylvania-based entity/individual to develop an apprenticeship template that will allow for the creation of teaching pathways.
- Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program in Pennsylvania NGA (.pdf)
- Appendix B – Application Form (.pdf)
- Appendix C – Project Summary Cover Page (.pdf)
- Appendix D – Goals/Outcomes (.pdf)
- Appendix E – Project Timeline (.pdf)
- Appendix F – Grant Financial Reporting Package (.xlsx)
- Appendix G – FSR Cost Categories (.pdf)
- Appendix H – Budget Justification Instructions (.pdf)
- Appendix I – Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form (.pdf)
- Prepare a Budget Form QRG (.pdf)
- Bidders' Conference Presentation (.ppsx)
- Bidders' Conference Q&A (.pdf)
Grants Forecast
The forecasted grant opportunities will be updated quarterly and are subject to change at the discretion of the PA Department of Labor & Industry. For additional support, please contact the Grants Services team at ra-li-bwda-gs@pa.gov.
Getting Started
To help you navigate the grant submission process, please take a look at the video below. For additional support, please contact our team at: RA-LI-BWDA-GS@pa.gov.
Additional Resources
Non-Local Invoicing Requirements