Application for Workers' Compensation Coverage

Please read instructions before completing this form.

SWIF Application Form

Using electronic Fill-in-the-Blank PDF Forms:

NOTE: Use of PDF Fill-in-the-Blank forms does NOT include online submittal. In addition, completed PDF forms cannot be saved or attached to email messages.

This PDF form is available in a fill-in-the-blank format. Users now have the option to complete the PDF forms electronically, instead of manually writing or typing the information on a hard copy version. The completed form can then be printed and sent via standard mail delivery to:

State Workers' Insurance Fund

100 Lackawanna Avenue

P.O. Box 5100

Scranton, PA 18505-5100

The form can be completed in several easy steps.





The user opens the PDF form in Acrobat Reader—in the browser or as a standalone product. The user can also save the “blank” PDF form to their computer system and open the form in Acrobat Reader at a later time

Once the form is open, the user clicks on the desired entry field and a blinking cursor appears.





After the information has been entered in the entry field, the user can tab to the next field.





After all the fields have been completed, the user can print out the page. [ NOTE: It may be beneficial to print single pages of the form as completed. Inadvertent disruption or resetting of the form will cause all information to be cleared from the form.]





It may be beneficial to print single pages of the form as completed. Inadvertent disruption or resetting of the form will cause all information to be cleared from the form.] If this form is accessed through a shared PC, it may be necessary to clear information from the form before beginning. Form fields can be cleared by selecting the "Clear All Fields" button at the top of the form.

NOTE: If the cursor is blinking in a field, the information in that field will not be printed. Hit your "Return" or "Enter" key and the information will be captured for all completed fields.

Users with Adobe Acrobat Professional, as opposed to the Free Acrobat Reader, can save entered data for later.

Accessibility Information:

This form is designed to be accessible by persons with disabilities that utilize assistive technology such as Screen Readers. However, if personal assistance is required, please contact SWIF Underwriting at (570)963-4630 for assistance.

​​Resources:



WCAIS

EDI

PATHS

HANDS

Claims Information

Fee Schedule

Health Care Services Review

WC Insurance

Compliance

UEGF

Health & Safety Division

Publications

Workers' Compensation Forms

WC Insurance Search

Bureau Code Listings

Contact Information

Panel Providers

COVID-19 Claim Statistics