Instructions for Filing an Appeal

1. How to file: An appeal can be filed electronically using WCAIS, or by mail.

If filing electronically, follow the instructions provided by WCAIS. If filing by mail, use Form LICB-2526 and attach a copy of the completed Workers' Compensation Judge's (Judge's) Decision to the appeal. (Include the front page which lists the Circulation Date). Mail the appeal to the following address:





Department of Labor & Industry

Workers' Compensation Appeal Board

651 Boas Street, Room 832

Harrisburg, PA 17121



Mail a copy of the appeal to all parties that appear on the circulation sheet of the Judge's decision, as well at the Judge.

2. When to file: An appeal of a Workers' Compensation Judge's decision must be made to the Board no later than 20 calendar days from the Circulation Date of the Judge's Decision.

The Circulation Date is listed on the front page of the Judge’s Decision. Timeliness of the appeal is based upon: Date of filing electronically when filing using WCAIS The U.S. Postal Service postmark on the envelope when filing by mail. The appeal must be POSTMARKED by the 20th day from the Circulation Date.



3. Check ALL information on the appeal form for completeness:

Petition Type (listed on circulation sheet) Circulation Date Bureau Claim Number Date of Injury (original date that injury occurred) Addresses Be specific in listing the reasons for appeal and state why you believe the Judge's decision was wrong. Regulation 34 Pa. Code § 111.11 states: “A statement of the particular grounds upon which the appeal is based, including reference to the specific findings of fact which are challenged and the errors of the law which are alleged. General allegations which do not specifically bring to the attention of the Board the issues decided are insufficient.” Proof of Service





Any additional questions?



Contact the Appeal Board at 717-783-7838 or RA-LI-WCAB@pa.gov.