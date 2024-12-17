Using the Pennsylvania and Workforce Development Area 2020-2030 occupational projections and the U.S. Department of Labor's ONET database, CWIA analyzed the job skills for each occupation and then multiplied by the occupation's annual projected total, growth and separations employment demand. We then summarized each job skill's occurrence across all occupations. This information can be used to determine those skills most needed across all occupational demand and those that are growing or declining in demand – by area. In addition, the job skills for each occupation were multiplied by the occupation's base and projected employment and each job skill's occurrence was summarized across all occupations. Likewise, this information can be used, based on employment, to determine those skills most needed and those that are growing or declining in occurrence.

The files below provide a comparison of the job skills of today to the job skills of tomorrow. For a quick list of needed skills, filter on Hot Skills in the files.