Monthly News Releases

Monthly News Release Dates
The monthly news release schedule provides a list of release dates and corresponding data reference months for state and local news releases.
September 2024
-
Bradford (McKean County)
-
New Castle (Lawrence County)
-
DuBois (Clearfield County)
-
Oil City (Venango County)
-
Huntingdon
-
Pottsville (Schuylkill County)
-
Indiana
-
Sayre (Bradford County)
-
Lewisburg (Union County)
-
Selinsgrove (Snyder County)
-
Lewistown (Mifflin County)
-
Somerset
-
Lock Haven (Clinton County)
-
Sunbury (Northumberland County)
-
Meadville (Crawford County)
-
Warren (Warren County)
We have another related item of possible interest in conjunction to the press releases: the Civilian Labor Force Data publication.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Contact the Labor & Industry Press Office with any questions at ra-li-press-dlipress@pa.gov or (717) 787-7530