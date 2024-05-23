The .gov means its official.

The forms accessible on this page are provided for the use of L&I customers only, i.e., for persons who must make application to the Department of Labor & Industry for building approvals or to otherwise comply with the UCC.

Most of these forms have been copyrighted.

We ask that persons who are not L&I customers honor this copyright, by not making copies or using the content, in whole or in part, as part of their own Uniform Construction Code enforcement.