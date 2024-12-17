

















Governor’s Award For Safety Excellence





Award Winners

Review Process

Nomination Form Instructions

Time to Apply for GASE





Providing a safe work environment for Pennsylvania's workers requires commitment from employers and employees alike. The highly competitive Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) recognizes outstanding workplace safety programs and the superior management/employee collaborations that make these programs so successful.

Any Pennsylvania employer can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Nominations are accepted from January 1st through June 1st of the current calendar year.

The initial review of all nominations is conducted by the GASE Review Committee. Information and criteria used to determine semi-finalists include workplace injuries and illnesses rates vs. same-industry rates, safety program innovation, and strategic development of safety policy and approaches.

If approved by the PA Labor & Industry Department officials, semi-finalists are contacted for an on-site visit by members of the GASE Review Committee. Site visits are conducted from mid-July through August to review the nominee's comprehensive safety program. Site visit reports are distributed to the GASE Review Committee to help determine finalists. Recommendations are then forwarded to the Secretary of Labor & Industry who makes the final determination by late September.

Awards are presented by representatives of the Department of Labor & Industry at the Governor's Occupational Safety and Health Conference in late October, and at the organization's workplace. Award winners receive a plaque to memorialize their achievement. Valuable best practices from winning finalists are shared across the state.

If you are proud of your workplace safety & prevention program for reducing employee injuries, securing financial benefits, and other achievements, apply for the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence.

Download the nomination form and submit it by June 1. Email to: RA-LIBWC-GASE@pa.gov and include 'GASE nomination form' in the subject line.

For additional information or assistance call 717.772.1917 or email RA-LIBWC-GASE@pa.gov.