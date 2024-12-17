Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    AmeriCorps Directory

    AmeriCorps is the federal agency connecting individuals and organizations through service and volunteering to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges.

    AmeriCorps Pennsylvania state logo

    AmeriCorps: Who We Are

    We are a member of America's Service Commissions (ASC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing and promoting state service commissions across the U.S.

    We are supported by the PennSERVE Advisory Board, a body of individuals appointed to provide guidance in strategic planning and the promotion of service initiatives throughout Pennsylvania.

    AmeriCorps Program Directory