Course Descriptions

AT-101 Shop Fundamentals

(3 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in automotive shop safety, tool identification, measurements and restoration of threads.

AT-102 Engine Repair

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in automobile engine and oil types and purposes, how to disassemble/reassemble complete engines and identify cooling system components.

AT-104 Brake Systems

(4 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in the identification of automobile brake systems.

AT-106 Vehicle Service/Maintenance

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the servicing of automobiles including checking/changing of fluids, identifying tire wear and basic automobile care.

AT-203 Electrical/Electronics I

(6 credits)

Course provides instruction in charging and starting systems including repairing and/or replacing batteries, starters, generators and alternators.

AT-205 Steering/Suspension II

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the repair and maintenance of the chassis and suspension systems of an automobile ranging from lubrication to linkage, ball joints and shocks.

AT-207 Engine Performance I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in fuel, engine and exhaust systems and their relationship to engine performance.

AT-208 PA Vehicle Safety Certification

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Inspection Code and preparation for certification in the inspection of Class I vehicles.

AT-303 Electrical/Electronics II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the diagnosis and repair of the automobile charging system.

AT-307 Engine Performance II

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in troubleshooting the fuel system, computerized engine controls and exhaust systems of the automobile.

AT-309 Manual Drive Train & Axles

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the servicing of standard and/or automatic transmissions, clutch service, U-Joint and axle bearings.

AT-311 Practical Automotive Technology Operations

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in service writing skills, labor operations, estimating, customer relations and job site preparedness skills.

BE-11 Principles of Business

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the interaction between government, business and consumers.

BE-13 Anatomy and Physiology I

(3 credits )

Course provides instruction in the integration and function of muscular, circulatory, nervous and respiratory systems including cellular composition.

BE-14 Anatomy and Physiology II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the integration and function of the digestive, urinary, reproductive and endocrine systems.

BE-15 Medical Terminology I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in medical terminology including spelling, root words, suffixes, prefixes and definitions.

BE-16 Medical Terminology II

(3 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in medical terminology including word components and their application to systems of the body in health and disease. (Prerequisite: BE-15 Medical Terminology I)





BE-18 Machine Transcription

(2 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in transcription.

BE-19 Medical Machine Transcription

(2 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in the use of transcription devices used by medical and health providers.

BE-20 Medical Office Procedures

(4 credits)

This introductory course provides instruction in the history of medicine, professional behavior in the medical office, office environment and daily operations in a medical office, telephone techniques, scheduling appointments manually and by computer and basic pharmacology.

BE-21 Accounting I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in accounting concepts and principles as applied to business.

BE-23 Records Management

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in filing rules which pertain to cards and correspondence in alphabetic, geographic and numeric filing systems.

BE-24 Office Applications

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in office procedures including business transactions, the operation and maintenance of office equipment and telephone techniques.

BE-29 Keyboarding

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in use of the keyboard with an emphasis on speed and accuracy.

BE-32 Advanced Word Processing

(3 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in computer operations including word processing, correspondence and preparation of business documents. (Prerequisite:: BE-33 Word Processing)

BE-33 Word Processing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the concepts and application of word/information processing. (Prerequisite: BE-29 Keyboarding)

BE-35 Effective Business Presentations

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the basics of presentation concepts including how to plan, develop, and give a presentation. (Prerequisite: BE-33 Word Processing)

BE-37 Data Entry

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in data entry procedures including computer concepts, efficiency and accuracy.

BE-38 Spreadsheet Applications

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use and design of electronic spreadsheets, databases and graphics.

BE-42 Medical Insurance Billing

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in insurance form preparation for Medicare and Medicaid including universal claim forms used by Blue Shield, private and nonprofit insurance agencies and workers compensation insurance applying ICD-9-CM and CPT coding system.

BE-44 Introduction to Windows

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use of the Windows operating system.

BE-47 Administrative Medical Office

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in ethics, law and confidentiality as related to health care, patient reception and processing, medical records management, banking services and procedures, hand washing techniques, infection control and blood borne pathogens.

BE-48 Computerized Medical Office

(2 credits)

Course introduces students to the concepts and skills required for administrative medical office computer usage in the reception area for scheduling appointments, medical office billing, and patient accounting. Students will learn the general flow of information in a medical office and the role computers play.

BE-49 Medical Office Assistant Procedures

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in CPR, basic first aid, vital signs and basic electro-cardiography. This course prepares the students for possible job placement by revisiting previously introduced competencies and performing job site preparedness skills. When available, the student could have the opportunity to work in a medical office environment.

BE-50 Computerized Recordkeeping

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use of computer software as applied to accounting concepts and business principles.

BE-51 Excel Basics

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the basic fundamentals of using Excel in a business office.

BE-52 Interpersonal Skills & Customer Service

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in psychological principles that influence the behavior of people, and principles of providing excellent customer service.

BM-2 Receiving & Merchandising

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in merchandising products through preparation, presentation and proper placement, and the efficient handling of incoming merchandise and related competencies including the processing of receiving records, checking methods and returns and claims.

BM-4 Marketing Essentials

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in dynamic marketing activities that focus on the customer to generate a profitable exchange. Students as marketers will achieve this goal by developing a plan of action that consists of the "Four P's," product, place, price and promotion.

BR-9 Welding/Brazing

(1 credit)

Course provides instruction in tools, equipment and the techniques used in arch, oxyacetylene welding and burning.

BR-101 Building Repair I

(8 credits)

Course provides instruction in safety, tools/equipment and materials used in masonry, electrical, carpentry, plumbing, painting and cleaning of commercial facilities.

BR-102 Seasonal Grounds Keeping I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in safety, identification and operation of tools and equipment and the basics of building and grounds maintenance.

BR-103 Mechanical Maintenance I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in safety, operation and maintenance of tools and power equipment used in building and grounds maintenance.

BR-201 Building Repair II

(8 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in maintenance and repairs to the interior of a building including carpentry, electricity, plumbing, painting and masonry. (Prerequisite: BR-101 Building Repair I)

BR-202 Seasonal Grounds Keeping II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the operation of mowers, snow removal equipment, and lawn/landscape installation and maintenance. (Prerequisite: BR-102 Seasonal Grounds Keeping I)

BR-203 Mechanical Maintenance II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in troubleshooting operational problems that can occur with building and grounds maintenance equipment. (Prerequisite: BR-103 Mechanical Maintenance I)

BR-301 Building Maintenance Applications

(7 credits)

Course provides instruction in the identification and resolution of building maintenance problems.

BR-302 Building Maintenance Operations

(6 credits)

Course provides instruction in the skills needed for labor operations, customer relations and workplace procedures. Students participate in workplace experiences through practicums.

CA-010 Careers In Food Service

(1 credit)

Course provides instruction in types of restaurants, institutional establishments and career opportunities in the food service industry.

CA-020A Professional Growth & Development Application I

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in professional growth and development to Culinary Arts students. Student progress is determined through instruction, counseling and evaluation.

CA-020D Professional Growth & Development Application I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in professional growth and development to Building Maintenance students. Student progress is determined through instruction, counseling and evaluation.

CA-035 Food Sanitation and Safety

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and application in food service sanitation and safety practices.

CA-050 Kitchen Maintenance

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the care and cleaning of floors, walls, utensils, pots, and pans, worktables and venting equipment.

CA-060 Introduction to Preparation & Service of Food

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in pre-preparation, basic preparation and serving/portioning of food.

CA-080 Kitchen Helper Practicum

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction and the supervised application of kitchen helper techniques for maximizing occupational competence.

CA-100 Foods I

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction for entry-level practical preparation of food including pre-preparation of ingredients and preparing, portioning, and serving stocks, soup, sandwiches, meats, seafood, breakfast items, salads/salad dressings, vegetables and potatoes/pasta/rice.

CA-101 Tools and Stationary Equipment

(1 credit)

Course provides instruction in the identification and safe use of tools and stationary equipment.

CA-102 Weights and Measures/Recipe Conversion

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction and application in the use of scales, volume measuring devices and conversion of formulas and recipes.

CA-105 Baking I

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the preparation of pies, cakes, rolls, breads, pastries and quick breads.

CA-107 Professional Growth and Development Application II

(1 credit)

Course provides intermediate instruction in employee and work skills, methods and techniques. (Prerequisite: CA-020 Professional Growth and Development I)

CA-113 Culinary Nutrition

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in the principles of nutrition including identifying and utilizing nutrition, storage, the use and issuing of documents and mathematical computations.

CA-119 Food Service Math

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in Food Service Math principles necessary for advanced/supervisory/management Culinary Arts personnel including math principles, operational procedures, budget management and purchasing.

CA-125 Technical Communications for Food Service Professionals

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and practical applications in the area of communications in the culinary field.

CA-135 Food Sanitation and Safety

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in food service sanitation and safety including the identification and application of proper food sanitation and safety practices including ServSafe Sanitation Certification training.

CA-160 Practical Kitchen Operations

(6 credits)

Course provides instruction in independent practical kitchen operations including dish room operations, scullery, basic food preparation, service of food, elementary bake shop practice, personal hygiene, kitchen safety and sanitation.

CA-200 Foods II

(5 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in the preparation and serving of food items. (Prerequisite: CA-100 Foods I)

CA-204 Marketing and Menu Writing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the principles of menu writing and marketing.

CA-205 Table Service

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction and application in the principles of table service.

CA-206 Supervisory Management

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the principles and techniques necessary to manage personnel, budgets and purchasing.

CA-207 Professional Growth and Development Application III

(1 credit)

Course provides advanced instruction and application of employee leadership skills. (Prerequisite: CA-107 Professional Growth and Development II)

CA-208 Baking II

(5 credits)

Course provides intermediate instruction in bakeshop production. (Prerequisite: CA-105 Baking I)

CA-209 Cooking Practicum

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction and the supervised application of culinary arts techniques for maximizing occupational competence.

CA-300 Foods III

(4 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction and application of techniques for food preparation. (Prerequisite: CA-200 Foods II)

CS-2 Computer Architecture I

(4 credits)

Course provides an introduction into the theory of computer systems operations and the integration of computer components.

CS-3 Intro to Web Development

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction on the foundations of web page design using the fundamental building blocks of HTML and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets).

CS-4 Computer Architecture II

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the practical application and operations of computer systems operation and the integration of computer components.

CS-8A Practicum I

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction and application of AST Networking and Telecommunications Technology curriculum and theory through hands on experience including troubleshooting and maintaining computer and telephone software and hardware.

CS-8B Practicum II

(2 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction and application in field service work as it applies to the computer and telecommunications market.

CS-11 Operating Systems I

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in operating systems used for microcomputers.

CS-12 Operating Systems II

(4 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in microcomputer operating systems. (Prerequisite: CS-11 Operating Systems I)

CS-13 Residential Infrastructure

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the residential integration industry including comprehensive information on the various applications to include voice, data, video, security, home automation, Internet and the basics of residential telecommunication construction and cabling.

CS-14 Networking Essentials

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the technology supporting Local Area Network Systems and PBX Telcom Systems.

CS-15 Cabling I

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the working knowledge of copper cable systems and the cabling components.

CS-16 Cabling II

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the working knowledge of fiber optic cabling systems and the cabling components.

CS-17 Server Technology

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the working knowledge of Windows Server Architecture, Active Directory Services, Security Services, Network Services, Availability Services, File and Print Services and Application Services.

CS-18 Emerging Technologies

(4 credits)

Course examines technologies of the past, the evolution of technologies, and investigates new technologies in the networking and telecommunications fields.

CS-19 Network Infrastructure II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in Hyper-V and other virtualization technologies as well as Clouds and Active Directory.

DL-1 Introduction to Dental Laboratory Technology

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the history of dental laboratories, basic tooth morphology and dental anatomy.

DL-2 Introduction to Full Denture Construction

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the theory and practice of full denture construction including models, trays, bite blocks, repairs, relines and articulating.

DL-3 Advanced Full Denture Construction

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the setting of teeth, wax-ups, investing, packing, finishing and polishing of full dentures.

DL-4 Acrylic Partial Denture Construction

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the theory and practice of flipper construction, wrought-wire, surveying, designing, duplicating, setup, investing and packing and finishing and polishing of acrylic partial dentures.

DL-5 Cast Chrome Frameworks

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the practical application of cast chrome cobalt, including designing, surveying, casting, finishing, setting and investing of acrylic work for framework.

DL-6 Crown and Bridge

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the construction of single crowns, all metal bridges, inlays and outlays, die and model preparation, casting, finishing, single and multiple unit veneers, investing and spruing and metal polishing.

DL-7 Advanced Crown and Bridge

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the construction of frameworks for porcelain fused to metal. (Prerequisite: DL-6 Crown and Bridge)

DL-8 Ceramics

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the theory and application of opaquing, porcelain buildups, carving, staining and glazing, framework and its construction.

DL-9 Special Prosthesis

(5 credits)

Course provides instruction in the theory and practice of special prosthetic appliances including bite openers, night guards, TMJ appliances and obturators.

MA-80 Practical Mathematics

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in basic applied mathematics.

MA-90 Foundations of Mathematics

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the four basic operations, writing and solving fractions and mixed number problems, decimals, rates, ratios and percents.

MA-100 Vocational Mathematics

(3 credits)

This course, taken in conjunction with MA 101, provides instruction in writing and solving fractions and mixed number problems, decimals and integers in preparation for algebraic use in solving real world application problems.

MA-101 Pre-Algebra

(3 credits)

This course, taken in conjunction with MA 100, provides instruction in the mechanics of integer usage and algebraic expressions including an introduction to linear equations and their applications, exponents and variation.

MM-101 Professional Development I

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in career opportunities, professional associations and work behaviors including employee responsibilities.

MM-108 Materials Handling Equipment I

(1 credit)

Course provides instruction in non-powered materials handling equipment, lifting techniques, body mechanics and building physical stamina.

MM-115 Computers and Information Management I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the preparation and interpretation of forms and documents used to identify, control and track products and materials, and computer application programs including data entry, filing systems and math applications.

MM-120 Receiving and Storage I

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in unloading carriers, inspecting inbound shipments, material handling, receiving records, marketing and coding of products, computerized data entry, warehouse location systems, storage equipment, math applications and safety procedures.

MM-121 Inventory Management and Shipping I

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in inventory control systems, cycle counting, stock turns, processing transactions, interpreting reports, order processing and completion, invoicing, packaging for shipment, customer service, computerized data entry and safety procedures.

MM-201 Professional Development II

(1 credit)

Course provides instruction in successful work behaviors, opportunities for advancement, continuing education, human relationships, integrity, interpersonal skills and problem solving. (Prerequisite: MM-101 Professional Development I)

MM-208 Materials Handling Equipment II

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction and the application of powered materials handling equipment including safety and efficient operating procedures. (Prerequisite: MM-108 Materials Handling Equipment





MM-215 Computers and Information Management II

(4 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in the preparation and interpretation of forms and documents, computer application programs, math applications, filing systems, automatic identification and individualized customizing of services. (Prerequisite: MM-115 Computers and Information Management I).

MM-220 Receiving and Storage II

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in filing claims for loss and damage, returns, business ethics, streamlining procedures, math and computer applications, problem solving, hazardous materials, space requirements, security procedures, storage environments and safety procedures. (Prerequisite: MM-120 Receiving and Storage I)

MM-221 Inventory Management and Shipping II

(3 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in inventory control systems, inventory analysis, inventory valuation, property assets, bar coding, automatic identification and automatic data collection, materials requirements planning, math and computer applications, packaging and shipping materials, bills of lading, shipping instructions, loading carriers, hazardous materials and safety procedures. (Prerequisite: MM-121 Inventory Management and Shipping I)

MM-222 Purchasing and Transportation

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in organizational and industrial purchasing, selecting supply sources, math and computer applications, purchase orders, evaluating vendor service levels, internal customers, responsibilities, ethics, laws and regulations, policies and procedures, internal sites and transportation methods as related to shipping of customer products.

NA-11 Introduction to Health Care

(45.8 hours)

Course provides instruction in the legal and ethical standards of care, communication styles, emergency procedures, infection control and maintaining the rights and dignity of residents.

NA-12 Personal Care & Basic Nursing Skills

(156.2 hours)

Course provides instruction in basic nutrition, therapeutic diets, overview of common geriatric population diseases and maintaining residentsÂ’ basic needs.

NA-13 Principles of Restorative Care

(28 hours)

Course provides instruction in range of motion, promoting independence, body mechanics, transfer techniques, adaptive equipment and rehabilitation skills.

NA-14 Mental Health/Social Service Needs

(22 hours)

Course provides instruction in the aging process, helping residents maintain independence, age-appropriate activities and providing services to residents with cognitive impairments.

NA-15 Clinical Training

(96 hours)

Course provides instruction in directed practice in a nursing home setting.

RD-1 Equipment & Pricing

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the maintenance and use of retail equipment including counter equipment, vending machines and price marking tools.

RD-2 Customer Relations I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in personal hygiene and grooming, communications and customer interaction.

RD-4 Material Handling & Inventory Control I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in handling, displaying and stocking merchandise.

RD-5 Cash Register Operation

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in cash register operation.

RD-6 Retail Sales I

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in sales techniques for use in department stores, convenience stores and restaurants.

RD-7 Customer Relations II

(3 credits)

Course provides comprehensive instruction in all phases of customer/salesperson interactions. (Prerequisite: RD-2 Customer Relations I)

RD-8 Material Handling & Inventory Control II

(3 credits)

Course provides advanced instruction in methods and techniques for procurement and inventory control. (Prerequisite: RD-4 Materials Handling and Inventory Control I)

RD-11 Retail Sales II

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in the use of sales techniques, which are applied in the school's store. (Prerequisite: RD-6 Retail Sales I)

RD-13 Retail Recordkeeping & Store Operations

(4 credits)

Course provides instruction in basic financial records used by retail businesses such as inventory records, sales records, expense records and financial statements in order to evaluate the performance of the business operation. Course provides instruction in how to successfully work in and operate a "school" store including business functions and the skills and attitudes required in any job.

RD-14 E-Commerce

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in entry-level business activities via the Internet. Business activities include purchasing, selling, promoting, product research, competition research and customer service. Students will learn the pros and cons of "e-retailing" and be made aware of career opportunities in this fast growing retail field.

RS-01 Business Communications

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in communication practices, electronic communication including business e-mail and attachments, routine business correspondence, positive, informative, negative, persuasive messages.

RS-02 Communications

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in speech and writing skills for communication including punctuation, nouns and verbs.

RS-04 English Composition

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in communication through written composition including spelling, punctuation and sentence syntax.

RS-06 Public Speaking

(3 credits)

Course provides instruction in the fundamentals of speech preparation and presentation.

RS-07 Psychology

(2 credits)

Course provides introductory instruction in principles of psychology.

RS-08 Sociology

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in the concepts of sociology with emphasis on group interactions and relationships.

RS-09 Personal Success Skills

(2 credits)

Course provides instruction in learning techniques and goal setting.

RS-10 Employer Expectations

(2 credits)

This course provides instruction in the critical interpersonal skills and attitudes needed to work effectively with people in a job setting. The classes are designed to enhance the student’s ability to maintain employment, once obtained, and advance in a career.

RS-11 Basic Keyboarding

(2 credits)

Course provides basic instruction in the use of the keyboard in computer applications.

WT 101 - Welding Fundamentals I

(7 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of the basic principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes.

WT 102 – Safety in Welding

(3 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of welding hazards, safety equipment, ventilation, welding in confined spaces, and safety precautions and specifications.

WT 103 – Fabrication Math I

(5 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of basic math skills.

WT 104 – Economics of Welding

(3 credits)

Economics of Welding - In this course, participants will learn to identify, measure, and manage the costs of production in order to reduce expenses and ensure quality of manufacturing process.

WT 201 - Welding Fundamentals II

(7 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes.

WT 202 - Understanding Welding Symbols

(3 credits)

Course is an in-depth look into the A2.4:2012 Standard Symbols for Welding, Brazing, and Nondestructive Examination; the standard established to specify welding, brazing, and nondestructive examination information by means of symbols.

WT 203 - Fabrication Math II

(5 credits)

Course builds upon the lessons learned in Fabrication Math I.

WT 204 - Metallurgy I

(4 credits)

Course is the introduction to the concepts required to understand the metallurgical techniques that allow welding professionals to accurately design, produce, and inspect welds.

WT 301 - Welding Fundamentals III

(7 credits)

Course provides a comprehensive overview of brazing and soldering. Students will learn the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized brazing and soldering processes.

WT 302 - Destructive Testing

(3 credits)

Course content in destructive testing is an essential part of ensuring the integrity and performance of the welds used to manufacture everything from cars, planes, and ships to bridges, buildings, and pipelines.

WT 303 - Science of Nondestructive Testing

(3 credits)

A survey course that is designed to explain the process and breakdown the science behind five of the most common nondestructive tests used in the welding industry.

WT 304 - Metallurgy II

(4 credits)

Course builds on the fundamental principles described in Metallurgy I to provide a basic understanding of the nature of metals.