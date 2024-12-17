​Let Us Help You Advance Your Career

Career Advising



We'll help you research your career options and find the best career path for you!

Resume Reviews

Our experienced staff will take a close look at your resume to see how you can ensure it best represents your skills and abilities to prospective employers.

Interview Prep

Have an interview coming up? Let us help you prepare! We'll sit down with you for a practice interview and give you direct feedback to better prepare you for the real thing.





​A Student-Focused Campus Created for Your Success

Located in Johnstown, PA and covering 12 acres under one roof, the CTI at HGAC campus is a supportive place to begin the future you want. You’ll find a campus with a community full of supportive staff, instructors, and other students as well as various events and activities to make each student’s journey as enjoyable and valuable as possible. Schedule a tour to see why the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) could be the right choice.

