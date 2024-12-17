Weather Policy for WCOA Southeast Hearings or Mediations



The Southeastern District of the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication includes the Philadelphia and Springfield offices.

The inclement weather policy is for IN-PERSON events only and does NOT apply to any scheduled VIRTUAL event.

All scheduled in-person events in the Philadelphia and Springfield offices will be canceled and rescheduled if the office(s) are closed or subject to a late opening due to inclement weather. The Philadelphia and Springfield offices will be closed if the School District of Philadelphia announces a weather-related school closing or late opening.

If the School District does not announce a weather-related school closing or late opening, but the Philadelphia or Springfield office is closed or subject to a late opening due to weather, then all in-person events for that specific building will be canceled.

Participants MUST check the WCOA WCAIS Alerts page when inclement weather is expected.