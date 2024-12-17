SHARED-WORK PLAN APPLICATION (Employer)

View the PDF





Attached is an application packet for a Shared-Work Plan. The decision to approve or disapprove a Shared-Work Plan, (including a modification of an approved Shared-Work Plan) will be made within the department’s discretion.





Under a Shared-Work Plan, an employer temporarily reduces the work hours of a group of employees as an alternative to a layoff. Employees covered by the plan receive a percentage of their normal UC amount while they work the reduced schedule, assuming they are otherwise eligible for UC.





The percentage by which each employee’s work hours are reduced is called the “reduction percentage.” The reduction percentage must be the same for all employees covered by the plan. For example, if an employee normally works 40 hours per week, and the reduction percentage is 20 percent, then the employee’s hours are reduced by 20 percent and he or she would work 80 percent of 40 hours, or 32 hours per week, under the Shared-Work Plan. If an employee in the same unit works 30 hours per week, then he or she would work 80 percent of 30 hours, or 24 hours per week.





For each week included in the plan, an employee receives a percentage of his or her UC Weekly Benefit Amount (WBA) that is equal to the reduction percentage. For example, if the employee’s WBA is $200, and the employee’s hours are reduced by 20 percent under the plan, the employee would receive 20 percent of $200 or $40 in Shared-Work UC.





In order to qualify for this program, an employer must meet all of the following requirements:

The employer has filed all quarterly reports (and other reports required under this act) and has paid all contribution, reimbursement, interest and penalty, due through the date of the employer’s application.

If the employer is contributory, the employer’s reserve account balance as of the most recent computation date preceding the date of the employer’s application is a positive number.

The employer has paid wages for the 12 consecutive calendar quarters preceding the date of the employer’s application.

If the department cannot verify that these three prerequisites are met, the application will be denied. The department will notify you in writing whether your application has been approved or denied. If you have any questions concerning the application process, please call 877-785-1531.





If your application is approved, your UC employer account will be charged in the same manner as it is charged for regular UC benefits.





Once you have completed filling out the application, mail it to the address shown below.





Office Address:

Office of UC Benefits Policy

ATTN: Shared-Work

651 Boas St., Room 610

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program





UC-1084A 12-14