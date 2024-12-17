Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Telephonic Reporting Questionnaire

    For Employer's Report of Occupational Injury or Disease (LIBC-344)

    Call 1-888-388-SWIF (7943)

    When one of your employees has been injured, early reporting is the most important step you can take in controlling the cost of the injury and the time lost from work. Immediately report ALL injuries to SWIF, no matter how minor the injury may seem. If you have posted a panel of physicians, secure the injured employee's signature on the Employee Notification Form. This form should already have been signed at the time of hire.

    Much confusion exists surrounding the proper completion of the LIBC-344. For your convenience, SWIF has implemented a toll-free Reporting Hotline. In order to alleviate any confusion and reporting delays, the following is an item-by-item explanation of the LIBC-344 form. To expedite the claims reporting process, please refer to this questionnaire when calling SWIF's injury hotline.

    Policy number – Active S.W.I.F. policy number

    a


    2. Employee's Social Security number – Injured employee’s

    3. Employee's first & last name – Injured employee’s

    4. Marital status – Self-explanatory

    5. Gender – Self-explanatory

    6. Date of birth – Self-explanatory

    7. If fatal, give date of death - Month, day, year

    8. Street address – Injured employee's home address
      1. city, state, zip code & county


    10. Phone number – Injured employee’s home phone number including area code

    11. Date of injury – Be precise

    12. Time of occurrence – Be precise

    13. Type of injury or illness – Nature of injury or illness (i.e. break, fracture)

    14. Parts of body affected – Part(s) of the body affected by the illness or injury (i.e. wrist, hand, finger, etc.)

    15. Address of employer – Where the employer is located, not where the injury occurred

    16. Occupation or job title – Injured employee’s

    17. Employment status – Full-time, part-time, seasonal, volunteer, other
    18. Date of hire / State of hire – Date injured employee hired by employer

    19. Full pay for day of injury – Yes or No

    20. Last day worked – Month, day & year

    21. Date returned to work – Date employee returned to work. If no absence is incurred, date of injury. Also, if the first day employee is able to work is a scheduled day off, that is the day he/she could return.

    22. Date employer notified – Date injured employee notified employer

    23. Time employee began work – Self-explanatory

    24. Did the injury or illness occur on employer’s premises? – Yes or No

    25. If out of state, specify state of injury – State in which injury occurred

    26. Were safeguards or safety equipment provided? – Yes or No

    27. Were safeguards and/or safety equipment used? – Yes or No

    28. How injury or illness / abnormal health condition occurred – Describe sequence of events and include any objects or substances directly responsible. Describe details fully!

    29. Witness name and phone number – If applicable, first & last name & phone number of a person or people who witnessed the injury.

    30. Initial treatment – No medical treatment, minor by employee, clinic/hospital, panel physician, employee physician, emergency care, hospitalized more than 24 hours.

    31. Physician / health care provider – Name & address of doctor or hospital

    32. Contact person / first & last name – Employer contact person

    33. Phone number – Phone number of the employer’s contact person (include area code)

    34. Would the policyholder be interested in receiving information about setting up a panel of physicians? – Yes or No

    35. Name of person reporting the claim – Self-explanatory

    36. Title of person reporting the claim – Self-explanatory

    37. Phone number of person reporting the claim – Self-explanatory

    ​Resources:

    Audits
    Report Fraud
    Frequently Asked Questions
    Contact Information
    Loss Prevention Notice of Availability of Services
    Complaint Policy