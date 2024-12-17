Telephonic Reporting Questionnaire

For Employer's Report of Occupational Injury or Disease (LIBC-344)

Call 1-888-388-SWIF (7943)

When one of your employees has been injured, early reporting is the most important step you can take in controlling the cost of the injury and the time lost from work. Immediately report ALL injuries to SWIF, no matter how minor the injury may seem. If you have posted a panel of physicians, secure the injured employee's signature on the Employee Notification Form. This form should already have been signed at the time of hire.

Much confusion exists surrounding the proper completion of the LIBC-344. For your convenience, SWIF has implemented a toll-free Reporting Hotline. In order to alleviate any confusion and reporting delays, the following is an item-by-item explanation of the LIBC-344 form. To expedite the claims reporting process, please refer to this questionnaire when calling SWIF's injury hotline.

Policy number – Active S.W.I.F. policy number



a



Employee's Social Security number – Injured employee’s



Employee's first & last name – Injured employee’s



Marital status – Self-explanatory



Gender – Self-explanatory



Date of birth – Self-explanatory



If fatal, give date of death - Month, day, year



Street address – Injured employee's home address city, state, zip code & county



Phone number – Injured employee’s home phone number including area code



Date of injury – Be precise



Time of occurrence – Be precise



Type of injury or illness – Nature of injury or illness (i.e. break, fracture)



Parts of body affected – Part(s) of the body affected by the illness or injury (i.e. wrist, hand, finger, etc.)



Address of employer – Where the employer is located, not where the injury occurred



Occupation or job title – Injured employee’s



Employment status – Full-time, part-time, seasonal, volunteer, other Date of hire / State of hire – Date injured employee hired by employer



Full pay for day of injury – Yes or No



Last day worked – Month, day & year



Date returned to work – Date employee returned to work. If no absence is incurred, date of injury. Also, if the first day employee is able to work is a scheduled day off, that is the day he/she could return.



Date employer notified – Date injured employee notified employer



Time employee began work – Self-explanatory



Did the injury or illness occur on employer’s premises? – Yes or No



If out of state, specify state of injury – State in which injury occurred



Were safeguards or safety equipment provided? – Yes or No



Were safeguards and/or safety equipment used? – Yes or No



How injury or illness / abnormal health condition occurred – Describe sequence of events and include any objects or substances directly responsible. Describe details fully!



Witness name and phone number – If applicable, first & last name & phone number of a person or people who witnessed the injury.



Initial treatment – No medical treatment, minor by employee, clinic/hospital, panel physician, employee physician, emergency care, hospitalized more than 24 hours.



Physician / health care provider – Name & address of doctor or hospital



Contact person / first & last name – Employer contact person



Phone number – Phone number of the employer’s contact person (include area code)



Would the policyholder be interested in receiving information about setting up a panel of physicians? – Yes or No



Name of person reporting the claim – Self-explanatory



Title of person reporting the claim – Self-explanatory



Phone number of person reporting the claim – Self-explanatory

