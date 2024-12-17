​2023 Summer Academy for Students who are Blind or Visually Impaired

BBVS will host a Summer Academy Program to offer high school-age students with visual impairments an opportunity to develop their knowledge, experiences, and awareness related to their future academic and employment goals. To learn more about the program, download our information pamphlet.

Application process

Students/Parents can apply online using the 2023 Summer Academy Student Application by Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Application requirements:



Be enrolled in 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade in the 2023-2024 school year Be an active participant with the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services Demonstrate basic independent living skills and travel skills Be medically stable and knowledgeable of daily medication needs Be able to maintain dietary restrictions independently Be able to endure traveling on a large college campus physically



Please contact your BBVS Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor or your local district office if you need assistance with the application process.

Employment Opportunities



The following positions are currently available for anyone interested in employment opportunities.



Please note: Applicants must be able to commit to staying on campus and in the dorm and working the full length of the program.

If interested, please complete the 2023 Summer Academy Employment Application by Thursday, February 2, 2023.



