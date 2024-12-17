​Support Service Provider (SSP) Trainer Credentials



Read more about our trainers, who have successfully completed training by the Helen Keller National Center, and are equipped with empirically-based knowledge and strategies derived from the deafblind community to effectively instruct and guide prospective Support Service Providers (SSPs).

Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, EdD, CI & CT, SC:L

Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, EdD, CI & CT, SC:L has over 20 years of experience working with deafblind people as an interpreter and sighted guide. She has experience interpreting for a variety of deafblind people including using tactile, tracking, and low vision approaches. Jessica is an associate professor at Bloomsburg University and has worked there since 2006 after graduating from Gallaudet University with her Master's in Linguistics. She has developed curriculum for a variety of courses including one called DeafBlind Populations, which instructs students on how to work with the variety of needs of the deafblind community.

Robin Schmidlin, NIC

Robin Schmidlin, NIC, has worked with the deafblind community in various roles for over 30 years. Her education at the University of Pittsburgh and Northern Illinois University provided the foundation for her positions of rehabilitation specialist for the deafblind, tactile interpreter, SSP, community educator, and advocate. Robin has developed and presented training materials for interpreters, prospective SSPs, and employers of deafblind persons to facilitate job site interactions and ensure successful outcomes. In addition, she has developed individualized curricula focusing on skills necessary for deafblind persons to maintain employment.



