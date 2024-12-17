Rehabilitation Services Handbook



This guide will help explain vocational rehabilitation -- how it works and how you can make it work for you. Your counselor will also explain vocational rehabilitation services and answer any questions you or your family may have.

What is OVR?

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) serves people who have disabilities that present a substantial impediment to employment. Services are provided to individuals to prepare for, secure, retain, advance in, or regain employment. OVR has 21 District Offices located around the state. Our counselors work with thousands of persons with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities every year.

Should I Apply to OVR?

You should apply if:

you have a disability; your disability causes you substantial problems in preparing for, securing, retaining, advancing in, or regaining employment; and you want to work.

How do I Get Started?

Call or write the OVR District Office nearest your home for more information about services.

Will I Be Eligible?



When you apply to OVR for help with employment, a counselor will be assigned to work with you. The counselor will meet with you face to face to get to know you to decide how OVR can best assist you in helping yourself. With your written consent, your counselor will gather information about your needs, interests, aptitudes, education, work experience, family, and finances. Your counselor will arrange any needed medical examinations and testing at no cost to you. You will be eligible for OVR services if:

you have a disability that is a physical, mental, or emotional impairment that results in a substantial impediment to employment, and you can benefit in terms of an employment outcome from services provided; and vocational rehabilitation services are required for you to prepare for, secure, retain, advance in or regain employment.

How Long Will It Take to Determine if I Am Eligible?

You will know if you are eligible for OVR services within 60 days of the date you apply for OVR services, unless:

exceptional and unforeseen circumstances beyond our control preclude us from completing the determination and you agree an extension is warranted; or

trial work experiences are required to determine your eligibility.

What Happens After I Become Eligible for OVR?

You and your counselor will work together to make informed choices regarding a cooperative plan of action, including a career goal, the services needed to assist you in getting started or maintaining your career, and your responsibilities. This action plan is called the Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE).

Deciding on your goal usually takes time. During this time, you will receive information and options to assist you in developing a successful program. You will have the opportunity to consider different careers, your job skills, chances for employment in your local area, potential earnings, family responsibilities, training, and other matters of importance to you and your family.

Your counselor wants you to pick a career that you will still want and in which you will still be able to work years from now. Your IPE outlines the steps you will take to obtain a job and can be changed if your needs change. You and your counselor will work together to make any necessary changes.

What Services are Available to Me?

Some services can help you overcome or lessen your disability; others can directly help you prepare for a career. The services you receive will be arranged to meet your individual needs. Not everyone will need every service.

Vocational Counseling Services are offered to assist you in finding ways to better help yourself throughout the rehabilitation program, from the first meeting with your counselor to starting and maintaining a career. Vocational counseling services allow you to better understand your potential, rely on your abilities, set realistic vocational goals, change them when necessary, develop successful work habits and begin a satisfying career.

are offered to assist you in finding ways to better help yourself throughout the rehabilitation program, from the first meeting with your counselor to starting and maintaining a career. Vocational counseling services allow you to better understand your potential, rely on your abilities, set realistic vocational goals, change them when necessary, develop successful work habits and begin a satisfying career. Diagnostic Services include medical, psychological, and audiological exams and tests to better understand your disability and your needs for specific types of services.

include medical, psychological, and audiological exams and tests to better understand your disability and your needs for specific types of services. Vocational Evaluation includes testing such as aptitude, interest, general ability, academic exams, work tolerance, and “hands-on” job experience to understand your vocational potential.

includes testing such as aptitude, interest, general ability, academic exams, work tolerance, and “hands-on” job experience to understand your vocational potential. Restoration Services include many types of medical services and equipment, such as physical and occupational therapy, wheelchairs, automobile hand controls, and other types of rehabilitation technology that may be provided to enable you to pursue your career and achieve independence.

include many types of medical services and equipment, such as physical and occupational therapy, wheelchairs, automobile hand controls, and other types of rehabilitation technology that may be provided to enable you to pursue your career and achieve independence. Training Services include education to prepare you for a job, including, but not limited to, basic academic, vocational/technical, college, on-the-job, independent living skills, and personal and work adjustment training. You may need to leave home to get the training you want and need.

include education to prepare you for a job, including, but not limited to, basic academic, vocational/technical, college, on-the-job, independent living skills, and personal and work adjustment training. You may need to leave home to get the training you want and need. Placement Services include vocational counseling, job-seeking programs, job clubs, and job development to increase your ability to obtain a job. You will receive ideas, practice, and advice on finding job leads, filling out applications, getting interviews for a job, and how to interview. Your counselor may also give you job leads or explain to employers about tax credits they can receive when hiring you. The more contacts with employers you make, the better your chances are of starting your career.

include vocational counseling, job-seeking programs, job clubs, and job development to increase your ability to obtain a job. You will receive ideas, practice, and advice on finding job leads, filling out applications, getting interviews for a job, and how to interview. Your counselor may also give you job leads or explain to employers about tax credits they can receive when hiring you. The more contacts with employers you make, the better your chances are of starting your career. Support Services are provided if they are necessary for you to start your career. Services may include: room, board, and transportation costs during your evaluation or while you are completing a rehabilitation program; occupational tools, licenses, or equipment; home modifications, adaptive or special household equipment related to obtaining or maintaining a job;; van or car modifications, including special driving devices or lifting devices to enable you to travel to your job; personal care assistance is provided to help you with your daily needs to enable you to participate in a vocational rehabilitation program; job site modifications that will allow you to obtain and maintain a job; independent living training to provide the means for you to become more self-sufficient and thereby make it possible for you to participate fully in the vocational rehabilitation program; or Text Telephone (TTY), signaling devices, hearing aids, and interpreter services may be provided to help you communicate if needed to participate in the vocational rehabilitation program.

are provided if they are necessary for you to start your career. Services may include:

How Much Will This Cost Me?

It does not cost you anything to apply for services. There is no charge for diagnostic services, vocational evaluation, vocational counseling, or job placement assistance. If you are eligible for services, your counselor may ask you to provide documents about your income and expenses. Depending upon your income, you may have to contribute to the cost of OVR services. OVR cannot pay for any services you received before you applied to OVR. Even after you apply, OVR can pay only for those services approved in advance by your counselor.

What are Important Things to Remember if I am Dissatisfied?

Try to solve the problem with your counselor first.

You may file a written appeal if you cannot resolve your dissatisfaction by addressing it with your counselor.

Your counselor will help you with an appeal if you ask for help.

You will not be penalized for making an appeal.

An appeal will allow you to discuss your dissatisfaction in person.

You may bring someone with you to help you at the appeal.

When do I leave OVR?

A perfect ending is when you have started your career. You may choose to end your involvement with OVR at any time, but you should let your counselor know if you make such a decision. Or, if you do not follow through with the steps you helped to plan, are uncooperative, cannot be located or if OVR cannot help you reach a vocational goal, your counselor may find it necessary to close your case.

Can I Start Over Again?

Yes. You may reapply at any time. Even though you are working and your case is closed, it is possible that help can be provided if you begin to have problems with your employer or with your disability. If this happens, please contact your local OVR office.

What Are My Rights?

OVR shall not discriminate against a customer or applicant because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, or disability.

You are entitled to a thorough evaluation to determine if you are eligible for rehabilitation.

All personal information given to your counselor or obtained about you will be used only for rehabilitation.

You have a right to ask to change counselors.

You have a right to continuing service if you should move to an area serviced by a different district office within Pennsylvania. Discussing your move with your counselor will facilitate this.

How Will I Be Treated?

You will be treated in a manner consistent with the principles of:

individual dignity, personal responsibility, self-determination, and pursuit of a meaningful career based on informed choices that you make;

respect for your privacy, rights, and equal access as an individual;

inclusion, integration, and full participation as an individual;

support for the involvement of a parent, family member, guardian, advocate or authorized representative if you request, desire, or need such assistance; and

support for individual advocacy and community involvement.

How Long Will it Take Me to Start My Career?

That depends on your abilities, the career you are preparing and your individual needs. Most important, it depends on how much responsibility you take for helping yourself to prepare for, start or maintain a career. You can help things move along as quickly as possible if you:

Help your counselor get the needed information.

Keep all appointments or call if you can’t be there.

Stay in touch with your counselor (if your counselor cannot find you, arrangements for services cannot be made).

Tell your counselor if you feel things are going too slowly.

What if I Have Questions or Complaints?

This is your rehabilitation program. Don’t hesitate to ask questions about anything. You are entitled to the best service OVR can give you. Your comments, suggestions, and criticisms are important. If you are an applicant or a customer of OVR and are dissatisfied with a determination or service OVR is providing, please contact your counselor or your counselor’s supervisor to discuss your concerns. You may request a hearing before an impartial Hearing Officer. A written request for a hearing must be made within 30 days. This request must be mailed to or filed with the Director, Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (BVRS), Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, 651 Boas Street, 7th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17121

. An impartial hearing officer will be assigned to hear and decide your case. You will be given the opportunity for an informal administrative review before the impartial hearing. You may contact the Client Assistance Program at any time during your program for help.

What is the Client Assistance Program (CAP)?





If you have questions or concerns about OVR services, CAP can help. CAP is a federally mandated program that provides assistance and advocacy to applicants for and recipients of OVR services. CAP is not a part of OVR, and services are provided at no cost to its clients.

Contact CAP

• Phone: 215-557-7112 (voice/711Relay) or 888-745-2357 (voice/711Relay)

• Fax: 215-557-7602

• Email: admin@equalemployment.org

• Mail: Client Assistance Program | 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 470 | Jenkintown, PA 19046

• Submit an inquiry on the CAP website

CAP contacts are kept confidential.

.What Are My Responsibilities?

You are in charge of your rehabilitation program and must be willing to help yourself. You must participate actively in setting your vocational goals and work hard to achieve them. You must talk to your counselor about your needs, deadlines, and anything else that could speed up, slow down, or stop you from starting and maintaining a career. Rehabilitation will work better if you:

keep all appointments or call if you can’t be there.

ask questions if you do not understand something.

are honest about your needs and feelings.

help yourself.

What Are My Counselor's Responsibilities?

Your counselor understands how disabilities can get in the way of a career. Your counselor’s responsibility is to help you understand your strengths and the steps needed to overcome your substantial impediment to employment. Your counselor will: help you decide on a career that builds on your strengths, give you information, provide guidance and support, and arrange for you to receive the services you need to prepare for, start and maintain a career. If you have any further questions, please ask your counselor.

Please Note:

When OVR does not have enough money to provide services to all eligible individuals, it is required to provide services according to an Order of Selection. Under an Order of Selection, a certain group (or groups) of individuals receive services while others are placed on an indefinite waiting list for when sufficient funds become available. OVR’s Order of Selection places all eligible individuals into one of three groups as follows:

individuals with the Most Significant Disabilities;

individuals with Significant Disabilities; and

all remaining eligible individuals.

Should you be eligible for OVR services, your counselor will inform you if OVR is on an Order of Selection and whether you will be provided services or placed on a waiting list.

OVR's Nondiscrimination Policy

OVR shall not discriminate against a customer or applicant because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, or disability. Any applicant or customer of OVR who believes he or she is being discriminated against may contact OVR at the following address:

651 Boas Street, 7th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17121

717-787-5244 (Voice) 717-787-4885 (TTY)

800-442-6351* (Voice) 866-830-7327* (TTY)



*Toll-free within Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Programs receive 78.7 percent of their funding through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. For the federal fiscal year 2022, the total amount of grant funds awarded was $136,191,182. The remaining 21.3 percent, including additional matching fund costs ($36,859,875), was funded by state appropriations and other non-federal allowable sources.

OVR OFFICE DIRECTORY

OVR-601 (Rev. 09-19)