    Quick Reference Guide to LIBC Forms WCOA

    WCOA Forms

    Form (LIBC) Number

    Form Name

    Program Area

    Format

    WCAIS Usage

    Print (P)

    Interactive (I)

    Submission Method

    Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker (Y or N)

    Revised form must be used by this date

    34

    Petition for Commutation

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    2/2018

    35

    Answer to Petition for Commutation




    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

    113

    WC Hearing - Interested Party Update Request




    P

    I

    Hand deliver to hearing

    N/A

    N/A

    362

    Claim Petition for Workers' Compensation




    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    6/30/2104

    363

    Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents of Deceased Employees

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

    364B

    Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition Under Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    374

    Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition under Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    375

    Claim Petition or Additional Compensation From the Subsequent Injury Fund Pursuant to Section 306.1 of the Workers' Compensation Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

    376

    Petition for Joinder of Additional Defendant

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

    377

    Answer to Petition To/For

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    378

    Petition TO/FOR: (Check any that apply)

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    384

    Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents for Death Covered by the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.

    N/A

    6/30/2014

    386

    Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents For Death Resulting From Occupational Disease

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.

    N/A

    6/30/2014

    387

    Important Information About the Petition Filing and Hearing Process

    WCOA

    Web

    N/A

    P

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

    396

    Occupational Disease Claim Petition Monthly Compensation for Disability Under Section 301(i) Only

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

    480

    Subpoena




    P

    N/A



    497

    Physician's Affidavit of Recovery




    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

    499

    Petition for Physical Examination or Expert Interview of Employee (Section 314)

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    504

    Child Support Lien Affidavit




    P

    I

    Hand deliver to hearing, upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    2/1/2015

    524

    Defendant's Answer to Occupational Disease Claim Petition Section 301(i) Only

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    550

    Claim Petition for Benefits from the Uninsured Employer and the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund

    UEGF/WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    4/2017

    551

    Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer

    UEGF/WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    9/2017

    603

    Petition for Review of Utilization Review Determination

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

    606

    Request for Hearing to Contest Fee Review Determination

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N

    6/30/2014

    749

    Death Claim Supplement to Compromise and Release Agreement




    P

    N/A

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

    753

    Notice of Request for an Informal Conference

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

    754

    Informal Conference Agreement Form

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

    755

    Compromise and Release Agreement by Stipulation Pursuant to Section 449 of the Workers' Compensation Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    9/2017

    757

    Notice of Ability To Return To Work

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

    758

    Notice to Employee-Note: This form is to be attached to the LIBC-378




    P

    N/A

    N/A

    Y

    N/A