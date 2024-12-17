Quick Reference Guide to LIBC Forms WCOA
WCOA Forms
Form (LIBC) Number
Form Name
Program Area
Format
WCAIS Usage
Print (P)
Interactive (I)
Submission Method
Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker (Y or N)
Revised form must be used by this date
34
Petition for Commutation
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
2/2018
35
Answer to Petition for Commutation
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
113
WC Hearing - Interested Party Update Request
Hand deliver to hearing
N/A
N/A
362
Claim Petition for Workers' Compensation
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
6/30/2104
363
Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents of Deceased Employees
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
364B
Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition Under Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
374
Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition under Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
375
Claim Petition or Additional Compensation From the Subsequent Injury Fund Pursuant to Section 306.1 of the Workers' Compensation Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
376
Petition for Joinder of Additional Defendant
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
377
Answer to Petition To/For
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
378
Petition TO/FOR: (Check any that apply)
WCOA
Web/Fillable
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
384
Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents for Death Covered by the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.
N/A
6/30/2014
386
Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents For Death Resulting From Occupational Disease
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.
N/A
6/30/2014
387
Important Information About the Petition Filing and Hearing Process
WCOA
Web
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
396
Occupational Disease Claim Petition Monthly Compensation for Disability Under Section 301(i) Only
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
480
Subpoena
N/A
497
Physician's Affidavit of Recovery
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
499
Petition for Physical Examination or Expert Interview of Employee (Section 314)
WCOA
Web/Fillable
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
504
Child Support Lien Affidavit
Hand deliver to hearing, upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
2/1/2015
524
Defendant's Answer to Occupational Disease Claim Petition Section 301(i) Only
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
550
Claim Petition for Benefits from the Uninsured Employer and the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund
UEGF/WCOA
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
4/2017
551
Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer
UEGF/WCOA
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
9/2017
603
Petition for Review of Utilization Review Determination
WCOA
Web/Fillable
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
606
Request for Hearing to Contest Fee Review Determination
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N
6/30/2014
749
Death Claim Supplement to Compromise and Release Agreement
N/A
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
753
Notice of Request for an Informal Conference
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
754
Informal Conference Agreement Form
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
N/A
N/A
N/A
755
Compromise and Release Agreement by Stipulation Pursuant to Section 449 of the Workers' Compensation Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
9/2017
757
Notice of Ability To Return To Work
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
758
Notice to Employee-Note: This form is to be attached to the LIBC-378
N/A
N/A
Y
N/A