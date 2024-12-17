Skip to agency navigation
    Quick Reference Guide to LIBC Forms

    BWC Forms

    Form (LIBC) Number

    Form Name

    Program Area

    Format

    WCAIS Usage

    Print
    (P)

    Interactive
    (I)

    Submission
    Method
    (Ledger A)

    Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker
    (Y or N)

    Revised form must be used by this date

    9

    Workers' Compensation Medical Report Form

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A6

    N

    3/31/2014

    10

    Authorization for Alternative Delivery of Compensation Payments

    BWC/Claims

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    6/30/2014

    14

    Instructions for Religious Exception Application

    BWC/Compliance

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    N/A

    N/A

    N

    N/A

    14A

    Application for Religious Exception of Specified Employees from the Provisions of the PA worker's Comp Act

    BWC/Compliance

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A4, A6

    N

    N/A

    14B

    Employee's Affidavit and Waiver of Workers' Compensation Benefits and Statement of religious Sect

    BWC/Compliance

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A4, A6

    N

    N/A

    20

    Employers Panel Provider Requirements

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    N/A

    N/A

    P

    N/A

    N/A

    N

    N/A

    90

    Electronic Data Interchange First Report of Injury

    BWC/Claims

    N/A

    Online

    P

    I

    A5

    Y

    N/A

    118

    Application for Benefits Under Section 909 of the Workers’ Compensation Act

    BWC-Self-Insurance

    N/A

    Online/Mail

    P

    N/A

    A6

    N

    N/A

    131

    Qualifications of Reviewer

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online

    P

    I

    A1

    N

    N/A

    134

    Dismemberment Chart

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    N/A

    134F

    Dismemberment Chart

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    N/A

    210I

    Insurer’s Annual Report of Accident & Illness Prevention Services

    Health & Safety

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    N/A

    211I

    Insurer’s Initial Report of Accident & Illness Prevention Services

    Health & Safety

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    N/A

    220E

    Annual Report of Accident & Illness Prevention Program Status by Individual Self-Insured Employers

    Health & Safety

    Web/Fillable

    Online

    P

    I

    N/A

    N

    N/A

    221I

    Self-Insured Employer's Initial Report of Accident and Illness Prevention Program

    Health & Safety

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    N/A

    230G

    Annual Report of Accident and Illness Prevention Program Status by Group Self-Insurance Funds




    P

    I

    A7

    N

    6/30/2014

    231G

    Initial Report of Accident and Illness Prevention Program Status by New Group Self-Insurance Funds




    P

    I

    A7

    N

    6/30/2014

    336

    Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    337

    Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    338

    Agreement for Compensation for Death

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    339

    Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Death

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    340

    Agreement to Stop Weekly Workers' compensation Payments Final Receipt

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    350

    Annual Contribution Worksheet Group Self-Insurance Fund Member Annual Contribution Worksheet Form

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    Excel


    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    351

    Expense Loss Cost Multiplier Worksheet for Group Self-Insurance Fund Using Rating Organization Loss Costs Multiplier Calculation Worksheet and Instructions

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Online

    Sample


    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    352

    Expense Loss Cost Multiplier Worksheet for Group Self-Insurance Fund Deviating From Rating Organization Loss Costs Multiplier Calculation Worksheet and Instructions

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Online

    Sample


    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    365

    Supplemental Information Addendum to Group Self-Insurance Fund Annual Report

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    368

    Supplemental Information Addendum to Application for Membership in a Group Workers' Compensation Fund

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    369

    Supplemental Information Addendum to Application as a Group Workers' Compensation Fund

    BWC/ Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    371

    Supplemental Information Addendum to Annual Report of Runoff Group Self-Insurance Fund

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    P

    I

    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    380

    Third Party Settlement Agreement




    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    392A

    Final Statement of Account of Compensation Paid




    P

    I

    A5

    Y

    N/A

    494A

    Statement of Wages (For Injuries Occurring On or Before June 23, 1996)

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    494C

    Statement of Wages (For Injuries Occurring On or After June 24, 1996)

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A3, A6

    Y

    6/30/2014

    495

    Notice of Compensation Payable

    BWC/Claims

    PDF

    EDI Generated

    N/A

    N/A

    A5

    N/A

    N/A

    495B

    Notice of Compensation Payable

    BWC/Claims

    PDF

    EDI Generated

    N/A

    N/A

    A5

    N/A

    N/A

    496

    Notice of Workers' Compensation Denial

    BWC/Claims




    498

    Commutation of Compensation




    P

    I

    A5

    Y

    N/A

    500

    Remember: It is Important to Tell Your Employer About Your Injury

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/ Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    N

    N/A

    500(ESP)

    Recuerde: Es Importante Informarle A Su Empleador Sobre Su Lesion

    BWC/Servicios de atención médica

    Web

    Online/Correo electrónico

    P

    I

    Non Aplicable

    N

    Non Aplicable

    501

    Notice of Temporary Compensation Payable

    BWC/Claims

    PDF

    EDI Generated

    N/A

    N/A

    A5

    N/A

    N/A

    502

    Notice Stopping Temporary Compensation

    BWC/Claims

    PDF

    EDI Generated

    N/A

    N/A

    A5

    N/A

    N/A

    551

    Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer




    P





    604

    Utilization Review Determination Face Sheet




    P

    I

    A1

    Y

    3/31/2014

    750

    Employee Report of Wages

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    6/30/2014

    751

    Notification of Suspension or Modification Pursuant to 413(c) & (d)

    BWC/Claims

    Web/Fillable

    Upload Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A2, A4, A6

    Y

    2/13/2023

    756

    Employee's Report of Benefits for Offsets

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    6/30/2014

    760

    Employee Verification of Employment, Self-Employment or Change in Physical Condition

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    6/30/2014

    761

    Notice of Workers' Compensation Benefit Offset




    P

    I

    A5

    Y

    6/30/2014

    762

    Notice of Suspension-Failure to Return Form LIBC-760




    P

    I

    A5

    Y

    N/A

    763

    Notice of Reinstatement of Workers' Compensation Benefits




    P

    I

    A5

    Y

    N/A

    764

    Notice of Change of Workers’ Compensation Disability Status (Electronic Data Interchange)

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/EDI

    P

    I

    A1

    Y

    1/1/2019

    765

    Impairment Rating Evaluation Appointment

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online

    N/A

    N/A

    A3

    Y

    1/1/2019

    766

    Request for Designation of a Physician to Perform an Impairment Rating Evaluation

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online

    N/A

    N/A

    A3

    Y

    1/1/2019

    767

    Impairment Rating Determination Face Sheet

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Online

    P

    I

    A1,A4

    Y

    1/1/2019

    810

    Claims Listing Template

    BWC/Self-Insurance

    Excel (download from WCAIS only)

    Upload
    Mail

    Excel

    N/A

    A7

    N

    9/9/2013

    Notice: Medical Treatment for Your Work Injury or Occupational Illness




    P

    N/A

    N/A

    Yes, if form is used

    N/A

    These forms must be completed in black ink with one letter per block.

    507

    Application for Fee Review Pursuant to Section 306(F.1) - OCR

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web/Fillable

    Online
    Mail

    P

    I

    A4, A6

    N

    4/1/2016

    509

    Application for Executive Officer's Declaration - OCR

    BWC/Compliance

    Web/Fillable

    Online
    Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A4, A6

    N

    6/1/2015

    513

    Executive Officer's Declaration - OCR

    BWC/Compliance

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    A1, A4, A6

    N

    9/9/2013

    601

    Utilization Review Request

    BWC/UEGF




    Sample

    A4, A6

    Y

    4/1/2016

    Ledger A - Methods available for Bureau Notification

    1) Upload in the WCAIS system by logging in and attaching a document to the claim.

    2) Claim Administrators and Attorneys may log in to WCAIS on the Actions tab to generate an LIBC-494C to submit the form and attach it to the claim in WCAIS.

    3) WCAIS Screen completion, stakeholders can complete the online version of the form in WCAIS and submit the form using the WCAIS system process.

    4) An EDI transaction will be acceptable as bureau notification and no form will need to be sent to the bureau. Adjusters should refer to the PA Implementation Guide for information on which forms this applies.

    5) Hard copy form can be mailed to the Bureau.

    6) Form submitted with the electronic filing of the Self-Insurance Application.

    7) Submission of an accepted EDI transaction to complete the LIBC-495, LIBC-496, LIBC-501 & LIBC-502.