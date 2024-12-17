Products A-Z









Actuarial Evaluation (UC)

The Actuarial Evaluation is an annual report that provides a summary of Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) program for the past year and a forecast for the UC program for the next three years.

Areas of Interest (AOI)*

​The Areas of Interest (AOI) identifies and highlights sub-county areas that exhibit nontrivial growth or decline in employment.

Career Guide*

​Whether you are a student, an educator, a first-time jobseeker, a parent or a person considering a career change, you will find that the Pennsylvania Career Guide is a valuable resource as you make those all-important career decisions.

Career Posters*

​These eye-catching posters, which are marketed toward our future workforce, highlight top occupations at various educational levels for each of 12 industry clusters. Wage information and projected annual openings for the occupations are displayed.

Civilian Labor Force Packet

​The civilian labor force data are counts of individuals aged 16 and above who are working or looking for work by place of residence. This includes the employed, the unemployed and a calculation of the unemployment rate.

County Profiles*

​County Profiles are a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania's 67 counties. These provide a high level sample of the data that Center for Workforce Information & Analysis provides.

County Statistics Dashboard

​The County Statistics Interactive Dashboard allows the user to select a county via a map and view the annual percentage of population age 16+ in the labor force by age group for that county compared to the state. The annual labor force participation rate by age group is also included.

Economic Review of PA*

​Pennsylvania’s future depends upon the development of a workforce able to compete in today’s global economy. Understanding the obstacles confronting the workforce is necessary for Pennsylvania to develop policies and strategies to remain economically competitive. The Economic Review of Pennsylvania is an annual analysis of Pennsylvania's workforce.

Employment by Size Code (Industry)

​Employment by Size Code data uses Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data to classify establishments by the total number of employees reported in the third month of the reference quarter.

Equal Employee Opportunity (EEO) Data

​The Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Data is information from the United States Bureau of the Census used to develop an affirmative action plan with the goal of achieving equal employment opportunities. Certain employers and federal contractors are required to develop such plans, so these data are to assist those seeking such a goal.

Forecasts, Occupational/Industries*

​Employment forecasts provide valuable information about the existing industry and occupation needs in the commonwealth. They can be used to predict where immediate demand for workers is greatest.

High Priority Occupations (HPOs)*

​The HPO list aligns workforce training and education investments with occupations that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs and are most likely to provide family sustaining wages. Combining statistical data with regional expert input allow for a complete picture of the actual workforce needs of the commonwealth.

Industries of Interest (IOI) – QCEW- Historical Dashboard

​The Industries of Interest (IoI) Historical dashboard will allow you to do all that the IoI dashboard does, but lets you track trends over time as well. It allows you to see whether the trend is brand new or has growing/declining for quite some time.

Industries of Interest (IOI) by New Hires Dashboard

​The purpose of Industries of Interest (IOI) is to identify and highlight industries in the state and individual Workforce Development Areas (WDAs) that exhibit nontrivial growth or decline in New Hires.

Industries of Interest (IOI) Dashboard

​The purpose of Industries of Interest (IOI) is to identify and highlight industries in the state and individual Workforce Development Areas (WDAs) that exhibit nontrivial growth or decline in employment.

Industries of Interest (IOI)*

​The Industries of Interest (IOI) identifies industries in the state and individual Workforce Development Areas (WDAs) that exhibit nontrivial growth or decline in employment.

Industry Clusters

​Industry clusters bring together industries linked by common economic ties. Learn more about the 12 industry clusters identified for workforce strategies in these informative Industry Cluster Snapshots.

Job Skills Projections Data*

​The projected job skills allows you to see what skills will be growing in the workforce of tomorrow.

Job Skills*

​Job skills are personal abilities that help workers carry out job-related tasks. This series of reports allows you to see through industry and occupation classficiations to identify core skills needed in the workforce.

Keystone Statistics Dashboard (KeyStats)

The Keystone Statistics (KeyStats) Dashboard presents a variety of key economic indicators for Pennsylvania and the United States. The dashboard is separated into two sections, with the first having a focus on employment data between the state and the nation as well as GDP and federal interest rates. The second section solely focuses on macroeconomic data for the United States such as consumption, production, and housing investment statistics. This KeyStats dashboard is best used as a visual one stop shop for data that can be used to gain insight into how our economy is doing. Most of the data is updated on a monthly basis with the exception of a few quarterly indicators.





Labor Force Statistics Dashboard

​The Labor Force Statistics Interactive Dashboard is six dashboards in one. You can navigate through the various dashboards by clicking on the labeled tabs at the top. The first two tabs provide insight into the labor force for Pennsylvania (PA) and its two components (employment and unemployment). The third tab provides a comparison of PA’s unemployment rate to that of its neighboring states. The last three tabs display the current county unemployment rates, over-the-month changes, and greater than/less than the state comparisons.

Labor Surplus Areas

​Labor Surplus Area lists are used when deciding the recipients of federal government contracts. These areas have preference for contracts awarded under the federal procurement process. Struggling businesses and organizations receive extra consideration when their township, city or county appears on a LSA listing.

LMI Data Guide

​The Labor Market Information (LMI) Data Guide provides a one page overview of the period, sample size, geographic availability, and other useful information related to the datasets provided by the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis.

Minimum Wage Reports*

​These reports contain data and analyses of statistical information on the demographic characteristics of Pennsylvanians who earn at or below the minimum wage.

Monthly News Releases*

​The monthly news releases contain an analysis of the current economic conditions for Pennsylvania, its 18 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), 16 Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSA), as well as 16 Small Labor Market Areas (LMA). Included is information on labor force, employment and unemployment statistics. Also provided in the MSA, mSA and LMA releases is a count of non-agricultural wage and salary jobs by industry.

New Hire Program Data

​The New Hires reporting program shows industries that are hiring for the most recent quarter, and can be used to determine emerging or declining industries based on year-ago comparisons along with regional analysis. Analysis should be based on the volume of new hires (for significance) and on year-over-year change (for trend).

Occupational Wages

​The Occupational Wage Reports represent a comprehensive collection of wage data available for occupations in Pennsylvania. Data can be viewed by Statewide, County, Workforce Development Area, or Metropolitan Statistical Area. Data available by occupation include wage ranges for entry and experienced workers along with the average educational attainment for the occupation.

Older Workers by Industry Dashboard

The Older Workers Dashboard provides insight into Pennsylvania’s aging workforce (those age 55 and above) by industry and county. Industries and counties with high percentages of older workers will likely need replacement workers sooner than others. The first page gives a broad overview of the percentage of workers in this demographic in each county by sector, subsector, and industry, thereby offering three levels of granularity. The remaining three pages break down which of these sectors, subsectors, and industries employ the greatest percentage of older workers by county and ranks each of the respective NAICS areas in a top ten list. Data was obtained from the Quarterly Workforce Indicators as a part of the Longitudinal Employer-Household Dynamics produced by the Census Bureau. Because there is not a lot of variability between data quarters, this dashboard will be updated annually.





Online Job Postings Dashboard*

​This dataset aggregates online job postings by several different categories, including industries, occupations, skills, and certifications.

PA In-Demand Occupations List (PA-IDOL)*

​With data available on more than 800 different occupations, starting your career search might be overwhelming. The Pennsylvania In-Demand Occupation List (PA IDOL) can help you identify careers that have the greatest demand across the commonwealth. “In-demand” jobs offer a large number of job openings or an above-average growth rate without already having an over-supply of existing workers. These occupations offer a qualified jobseeker a reasonable expectation of obtaining employment in the field.

PA Monthly WorkStats*

​PA Monthly WorkStats contains the most sought after labor market information for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The publication focuses on monthly updates to Current Employment Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Statistics, Unemployment Compensation, and Pennsylvania Employer Activities.

Pennsylvania Profile*

​The Pennsylvania Profile is a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania. It provides a high level sample of the data that Center for Workforce Information & Analysis provides.

Pennsylvania's Economic Portrait (PEP) Dashboard*

​The PEP showcases unemployment compensation data, labor force data, current employment statistics data and our quarterly census of employment and wages data. As you navigate you will see that there are a plethora of ways to filter the data by industry, by demographics, by area.

Pennsylvania's Industry Employment and Wages Report

The Pennsylvania’s Industry Employment and Wages Report provides a detailed view of annual employment and wages by industry and county. Finalized annual data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages are used to highlight industry and county changes from one year prior.

Presentations*

​The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis (CWIA) fulfills many requests for presentations each year on an array of Labor Market Information (LMI) topics. While most of CWIA's presentations are targeted to a very specific audience and/or focus on a particular time period, some have value to a larger, diverse community of LMI users and stakeholders. The presentations listed below provide for the needs the larger LMI community.

Projections, Occupational/Industries*

​Long-term projections can be used to predict where demand for workers will be in the future, to develop/modify training programs to meet that demand, and to help educate job seekers of both today and tomorrow as to where those opportunities will be.

Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Dictionary

​The SOC Dictionary provides detailed information for Standard Occupational Classifications used in the Occupational Employment and Wages Statistics (OEWS) program.

Statewide Average Weekly Wages (SAWW)

​The SAWW is calculated from the monthly employment and quarterly wage data reported by employers covered under the state Unemployment Compensation Law. It is often used as a base wage or for wage changes in many government programs.

Survey of Occupational Injuries & Illnesses (SOII)

​The Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) program provides annual information on the rate and number of work-related injuries and illnesses, and how these statistics vary by industry, geography, and other characteristics.

Top 50 Employers & Industries

​The Top 50 Employers and Industries list the largest employers and largest industries ranked by number of employees. A list of employers with more than 1,000 employees is also available on this webpage.

Top 50 Job Skills Reports*

​The goal of the Top 50 Job Skills Reports is to highlight the job skills most likely to be required in the workforce by geographic area over the next ten years.

Unemployment Compensation Claims Dashboard

​The Unemployment Compensation Claims Dashboard provides an interactive look at the weekly reports located on our PA Unemployment Compensation Activity page.

Unemployment Compensation Program Data

​The Initial and Continued Claims by County report provides a count of claims by county based on the address of the claimant and other record detail. Only regular unemployment claims are included in the county and industry reports, thus, federal and military claims are excluded, as are claims associated with other unemployment compensation programs such as Extended Benefits and Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Veterans in PA Report

​This report is a comprehensive packet containing information on the employment status of veterans in Pennsylvania. The primary source of the data is the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Worker Movement by Industry Dashboard

From year to year employees can stay with the same employer, stay employed in the same industry but with a different employer, find employment in a different industry, or no longer have a record of employment. For each industry these movements are tracked to see how many workers fall into each of these four categories. Similarly, for each year, the same is done for each worker to see what industry and employer (or lack of) they came from. In this way a pattern of movement can be determined for each industry. Some industries have little movement, meaning workers remain employed in the industry from one year to the next. Other industries have a high degree of industry churn. This dataset pinpoints the industries workers come from or go to, which can be useful to determine those industries that feed into a particular industry or the industries workers are leaving an industry for. The worker movement by industry dashboard is a visual display of these movements.





Workforce Development Area (WDA) Profiles*

​WDA Profiles are a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania's 22 Workforce Development Areas. These provide a high level sample of the data that Center for Workforce Information & Analysis provides.





