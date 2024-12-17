Prevailing Wage/PennDOT Treatments
Work
Designation¹
Comments
Crack Sealing
Maintenance
Seal Coat
Maintenance
Slurry Seal
Maintenance
Ralumac application
Maintenance
Microsurfacing
Maintenance
Fog Seal
Maintenance
Scrub Seal
Maintenance
Ultrathin Friction Course
Maintenance
Repaving
Construction
Cold In-Place Recycling
Construction
Hot In-Place Recycling
Construction
Milling with and without Thin HMA Overlay (Wearing Course)
Construction
Leveling Course with Thin HMA Overlay
Construction
Base Repair
Construction
May be maintenance work if
Pavement Patching
Maintenance
Widening
Construction
Shoulder Upgrade
Construction
Routine cleaning of drainage features, including minor pipe repairs
Maintenance
Pipe Replacement is reconstruction and nonmaintenance.
Repair of drainage features including pipe replacement.
Construction
Guide Rail
Maintenance
Construction
¹ The term construction includes construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration and/or repair work other than maintenance work and requires Pennsylvania prevailing wages. Work that is maintenance work is excluded from these wage requirements. A project that is comprised of both maintenance and non-maintenance will likely require Pennsylvania prevailing wages. 43 P.S. § 165-2(5).