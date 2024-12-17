Skip to agency navigation
    Prevailing Wage/PennDOT Treatments


    Work

    Designation¹

    Comments

    Crack Sealing

    Maintenance

    Seal Coat

    Maintenance

    Slurry Seal

    Maintenance

    Ralumac application

    Maintenance

    Microsurfacing

    Maintenance

    Fog Seal

    Maintenance

    Scrub Seal

    Maintenance

    Ultrathin Friction Course

    Maintenance

    Repaving

    Construction

    Cold In-Place Recycling

    Construction

    Hot In-Place Recycling

    Construction

    Milling with and without Thin HMA Overlay (Wearing Course)

    Construction

    Leveling Course with Thin HMA Overlay

    Construction

    Base Repair

    Construction

    May be maintenance work if
    incidental to pothole patching.

    Pavement Patching

    Maintenance

    Widening

    Construction

    Shoulder Upgrade

    Construction

    Routine cleaning of drainage features, including minor pipe repairs

    Maintenance

    Pipe Replacement is reconstruction and nonmaintenance.

    Repair of drainage features including pipe replacement.

    Construction

    Guide Rail

    • Partial Overhaul or Patching/Replacement of Damaged Parts In Kind

    Maintenance

    • Large-Scale Replacement or Upgrade.

    Construction



    ¹ The term construction includes construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration and/or repair work other than maintenance work and requires Pennsylvania prevailing wages. Work that is maintenance work is excluded from these wage requirements. A project that is comprised of both maintenance and non-maintenance will likely require Pennsylvania prevailing wages. 43 P.S. § 165-2(5).