OVR Services for Employers, Business and Industry
The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation provides a wide range of services just for employers. Dedicated to serving Pennsylvanians with disabilities who want to work, we are ready to help you meet your recruitment and hiring needs. We match prescreened, qualified candidates to your business requirements, and provide follow-up and support to make sure both the employee and the employer are satisfied. Employing qualified people with disabilities makes good business sense. Take a closer look at some of the employer services and business incentives listed below; or, contact an Employer Representative at one of our District Offices to find out more.
The OVR Office Directory will help you find an OVR district office near you.
