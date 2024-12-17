OVR Services for Employers, Business and Industry

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation provides a wide range of services just for employers. Dedicated to serving Pennsylvanians with disabilities who want to work, we are ready to help you meet your recruitment and hiring needs. We match prescreened, qualified candidates to your business requirements, and provide follow-up and support to make sure both the employee and the employer are satisfied. Employing qualified people with disabilities makes good business sense. Take a closer look at some of the employer services and business incentives listed below; or, contact an Employer Representative at one of our District Offices to find out more.

The OVR Office Directory will help you find an OVR district office near you.

​Resources:

Disability Determination

Search for Interpreter Services

OVR Office Directory

Links to Disability Resources

Assistive Technology

Individualized Employment Services

Transition from School to Work

Ticket to Work Program

Commonwealth Technical Institute

Publications