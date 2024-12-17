SSPE Notices & Updates

Important Notice to Public Employers

Attention! If you hire new employees not covered by Social Security: Section 419(c) of Public Law 108-203, the Social Security Protection Act of 2004, requires state and local government employers to disclose the effect of the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset to employees hired on or after January 1, 2005, in jobs not covered by Social Security. The law requires newly hired public employees to sign a statement that they are aware of a possible reduction in their future Social Security benefit entitlement.





For more detailed information about this law, and to view a copy of the statement concerning employment in a job not covered by Social Security (Form SSA-1945), refer to the following site: http://www.socialsecurity.gov/form1945/







