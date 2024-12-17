File a Labor Law Complaint



The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. Learn more about some of the laws L&I enforces, examples of violations, and a place to file a complaint if you are a victim or have witnessed a violation.









Wage Payment and Collection Law

The Wage Payment and Collection Law was designed to ensure that employees are paid on time for work performed.

Examples of Violations

- Employers who fail to pay employees their agreed upon wages without notice.

- Employers who fail to pay employees their last paycheck when employment ends.

- Employers who fail to pay their employees on time according to the predetermined agreement.

- Employers who make improper deductions from employee wages (i.e., equipment that is the employer’s responsibility but is deducted from the employee's pay.)

The examples provided are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about the Wage Payment and Collection Law and the Workers Owed Wages search tool

Opens In A New Window

.





File a Complaint



Do you believe you have witnessed or experienced a Wage Payment and Collection Law violation?

File a Wage Complaint Online



Download the Wage Complaint Form



_______________________________





​Prevailing Wage Act

L&I determines prevailing wage rates for the Pennsylvania construction industry and enforces the rates under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act. Additionally, classifications are imposed for heavy highway and building construction projects that use public funds over $25,000.





Examples of Violations

- Employers who fail to pay their employees the prevailing wage rate for their trade and occupation.

- Employers who misclassify their employees as independent contractors in order to avoid paying employees the prevailing wage.





The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about the Prevailing Wage Law or search for a Prevailing Wage Project.





File a Complaint



Do you believe you have witnessed or experienced a Prevailing Wage Act violation?

File a Prevailing Wage Complaint Online



Download the Prevailing Wage Complaint Form









PA Minimum Wage Act

The Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act establishes a fixed minimum wage and overtime rate for employees and sets forth compliance-related duties for employers.

Examples of Violations

- Employees being paid less than $7.25/hour.

- Tipped workers making less than $2.83/hour.

- Employers taking tip credits from tipped workers who make less than $135 in tips per month.

- Employees not being paid 1.5 times their regular rate after 40 hours worked in a workweek.

- Employers who do not maintain accurate records of employee earnings.

- Employers who deduct credit card or other payment processing fees from an employee's' tips.

The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about the PA Minimum Wage Act.





File a Complaint



Do you believe you have witnessed or experienced a Minimum Wage Law violation?

File a Minimum Wage Complaint Online



Download the Minimum Wage Complaint Form





_______________________________





Act 72:

Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

Act 72 addresses the misclassification of construction workers to protect workers’ rights and ensure they receive fair compensation and benefits. The law presumes construction workers to be employees unless they meet certain criteria to be classified as independent contractors.

Examples of Violations

- Employers misclassifying workers' as independent contractors when they should be classified as employees.

- Employers who force individual(s) to enter into an agreement or sign a document which results in misclassification as an independent contractor.

- Employers who intentionally partner with another business knowing that business intends to misclassify employees.

- Employers who do not have a written contract for their legitimate independent contractors.





The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about Act 72 and worker misclassification.





File a Complaint



Do you believe that you have witnessed or experienced an Act 72 violation?

File an Act 72 Complaint Online



Download the Act 72 Complaint Form









​Child Labor Act

Under the Child Labor Act, L&I enforces the health, safety, and welfare of minors by prohibiting work in certain establishments and occupations, restricting hours of labor, regulating certain conditions of employment, and requiring employment certificates.

Examples of Violations

- Children under 14 working in any occupation (farm and domestic service exceptions or newspaper carrier exceptions may apply).

- Children under 16 who do not have a written statement by their parent or legal guardian that grants permission to work.

- Children under 16 working before 5:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m.

- Children between 14 and 16 working at times that interfere with regular school hours.

- Children who do not receive a 30-minute meal period during five consecutive hours of work.





The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. To learn more about Child Labor Law violations, visit the Hours Rules for Minors.





File a Complaint



Do you believe you have witnessed or experienced a Child Labor Act violation?

File a Child Labor Complaint Online



Download the Child Labor Complaint Form

_______________________________





​Act 102:

Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Healthcare Act

Act 102 prohibits a health care facility from requiring employees to work more than agreed to, predetermined and regularly scheduled work shifts. Employees involved in direct patient care or clinical care services who receive an hourly wage or who are classified as nonsupervisory employees for collective bargaining purposes are covered under Act 102.

Examples of Violations

- Workers who are mandated to work the next shift and the mandation is not due to an unforeseeable emergent circumstance.

- Employers who do not give an employee 10 hours off immediately after the employee worked longer than twelve consecutive hours.

- Health care facilities that do not provide up to one hour for employees working overtime to arrange care for their child or family member with a disability.

The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about Act 102.





File a Complaint

Do you believe that you have witnessed or experienced an Act 102 violation?

File an Act 102 Complaint Online



Download the Act 102 Complaint Form - English



Download the Act 102 Complaint Form - Spanish









Contact Us



Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance by emailing RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov or through one of our district offices.

More Labor Laws and Resources







Equal Pay Law

Overtime and Tipped Worker Rules in PA

Medical Fee Act

Seasonal Farm Labor Law

Misclassification of Employees

Personnel File Inspection

Construction Employee E-Verify

Industrial Homework

Non-Compliance List

Statistics and Collections



