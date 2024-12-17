Individual Services
Career Planning
- Career Guide
Designed to assist those exploring careers and making decisions about post-secondary education, training and work. The guide contains employment outlook and wage information for over 200 selected occupations.
- High Priority Occupations
Job categories that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are most likely to provide family sustaining wages.
- Occupational Wages
Contains information for selected occupations in various geographical areas.
- PA Work Stats
Pennsylvania’s home to a wealth of workforce and economic data, including industry and occupational data, income statistics, and career information.
Community Health & Safety
Community Service/Volunteerism
Finding a Job
Whether you’re a student, jobseeker or are considering a career change, PAsmart connects Pennsylvanians with the information they need to succeed in our evolving economy. PAsmart is the go-to resource to learn about new career opportunities, skills and training programs, and helpful resources for getting the job of today and learning the skills of tomorrow.
Career Services & Job Training
- Agricultural Services for Farm Workers
- Apprenticeship & Training
- Asbestos Occupations Certification
- Federal Bonding
- Lead Occupations Certification
- New Directions Program
- PA CareerLink® (including Statewide Training Programs)
- PA Rapid Reemployment Program (RRP)
- PA ReEmployment Program (PREP)
- Services for the Mature Job Seeker
- Services for Veterans
- State and Federal Job Opportunities
- Equal Employment Opportunity Info
- Civil Service State Employment Opportunities
- Non-Civil Service State Employment Opportunities
- Internship Opportunities
IT Policies and Procedures
L&I and the EBR (Employment, Banking & Revenue) Delivery Center publish policies so our partners and users will have access to the principles and controls governing our systems and access to those systems. Policies are published to aid business partners and contracted resources in maintaining compliance with L&I's and the EBR's policies. These policies are broken out into functional areas: Administration, Application, Network, Platform, Security & System Management. The policies are available here.
Report Fraud
Services/Compensation for People with Disabilities
- Disability Determination
- Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing
- Search for Interpreter Services
- OVR Placement Services
- Links to Disability Related Websites
- Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
- The Hiram G. Andrews Center
- Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services
- OVR Assistive Technology Services
- Ticket to Work
Social Security for Public Employees
Unemployment Compensation
Workers' Compensation
- Workers' Compensation Appeal Board
- Requesting a Copy of a Record
- Compliance Information
- Flow of a WC Claim
- Employers' List of Physicians Defined
- Workers' Compensation and the Injured Worker
- Obtaining WC Hearing Transcripts
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
Workplace Safety
Your Rights as a Worker
- Child Labor Law
- Act 72: Construction Workplace Misclassification Act
- Equal Pay Law
- Industrial Homework Law
- Minimum Wage Law
- Personnel File Inspection Act
- Prevailing Wage
- Seasonal Farm Labor Law
- Wage Payment and Collection Law
- WARN Information
- Workplace Safety (PATHS)
- Overtime Rules in Pennsylvania